A 29-year-old mother who was found lying dead next to her three-year-old daughter has been described as “one in a million” and a “kind, loving, beautiful person”.

Loved ones said Nicole Barnes was “the most amazing mummy” to her four children and someone who “just wanted the best for her kids”.

Ms Barnes, from Merseyside, was found on Monday, 3 October, after she missed the school run and the school rang her partner, Craig Sharnock, to ask why she had not picked her children up.

The mother-of-four was found by her friend Gemma who tried to resuscitate her while waiting for the ambulance.

Her cause of death is currently unknown and her family are waiting for the autopsy results as they said she was “fit, healthy and never had anything wrong with her”.

Mr Sharnock is now a single father to four “beautiful” children - Nieve, 10, Scott, seven , Tom, five and Delilah, who is three.

Tom is severely autistic and his mother fought for many years to try to get their son the help he needs, acccording to the Liverpool Echo.

Mr Sharnock had been training as a carpet fitter but was made redundant a few weeks ago and will now be unable to work due to carer responsibilities.

Ms Barnes’s cousin Kim Jowett has set up a GoFundMe page following her death to “help ease the financial burden” on the family.

She said: “[Nicole] picked up Delilah at 11.30am from nursery and was just waiting round to go back and pick her children up. She just passed away on the couch.

“She was an absolutely gorgeous young girl. She didn’t have a bad bone in her body.

“She was an absolutely amazing mum and she did everything with such grace. She was a better mum than I ever could be.

“She had loads of issues with getting her five-year-old into help and into school because of his autism but she didn’t stop. She fought and fought until he got everything he ever needed.”

The GoFundMe page has already raised nearly £20,000 in donations.

Writing on the page, Ms Jowett said: “My gorgeous cousin Nicole who was only 29 fell asleep on Monday leaving behind her 4 children, one with severe special needs and her partner Craig.

“Nicole was the most amazing mummy and her kids loved her so much. She was a kind, loving beautiful person who just wanted the best for her kids.

“I’m just hoping we can raise a bit of money, how ever big or small to be able to ease the financial burden off Craig and the family, who are having to take time off work to look after the children at this difficult time. Thank you for helping if you can.”

Ms Barnes’s friends have also organised a ‘fundraiser cup’ for her four children for anyone who can get to the event. It will be held at 12pm on Saturday, October 15 at the King George V playing fields in Huyton, Merseyside.

You can donate to the GoFundMe page here.