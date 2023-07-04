Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rishi Sunak has denounced a government document on how to assess benefit claims that had to be withdrawn after The Independent revealed it included a racist slur.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) guidance, which was first issued in 2010 to help doctors assess disability benefit claims but was still in use last month, referred to Black people as being of the “N*****d race”.

Asked about the document, which has now been scrapped after the issue was raised by this publication, No 10 said the language used was “clearly offensive and unacceptable”.

The PM’s official spokesman said: “It is clearly offensive and unacceptable. We do not condone the language in this 13-year old document.”

Mr Sunak’s criticism came as a chorus of politicians and campaigners hit out at the document, which refers specifically to assessments for osteoporosis and was issued as a guide to doctors in Northern Ireland.

Tory MP Sir Peter Bottomley, a member of the all-party parliamentary group on race and community, said officials responsible for the advice “ought to hang their heads in shame”.

He called on the DWP to search through the rest of its guidance to ensure there are no other terms “which should not have been in current guidance, and should not have been in current guidance for 100 years”.

And Sir Peter said the DWP “should be thanking The Independent for spotting what was in front of their own eyes”.

He said: “The intent is questionable, but the use of the word is at least 100 years past its acceptable use.

“I think that those responsible for providing this advice to DWP staff ought to hang their heads in shame.”

Former pensions minister Baroness Ros Altmann said it was “astonishing” the term had been used in an official document, as she praised The Independent for exposing the guidance and added that she is “pleased that it is no longer going out”.

She also called on the DWP to launch a review of the language used in all its guidance in the wake of the incident.

“I am sure this was inadvertent, but it does seem there should be some review of the wording and guidance from the point of view of the standards of modern language,” she said.

“There should be some standardised language for any public-facing documents so that we do not cause inadvertent offence.”

The offending document was signed off by the DWP before being distributed to health professionals employed by Atos, a contractor that runs disability benefit assessments on behalf of the government.

After the use of the word was raised by The Independent, Atos launched an investigation. It confirmed that the document had been handed out in Northern Ireland in 2010 but was still in circulation.

The company said the guidance was issued to medics carrying out specific assessments for Medical Support Services on behalf of the government.

Dr Shabna Begum, co-CEO of the race equality think tank Runnymede Trust, said it was “shocking” that the paperwork had been in circulation so recently.

“Whether something was drafted 100 years ago or 1 year ago, no document, particularly one from a government department, containing racist language should be in circulation in 2023,” she said.

“It is telling that this has only been noticed now and shows how important it is that everyone is properly educated on what racist language is.”

Dr Begum claimed the use of racist language in official guidance is symptomatic of the reason behind racial inequalities in healthcare: entrenched discriminatory attitudes towards people from minoritised communities.

"Language matters because it tells us about how people know and understand the world, and has real-life consequences informing how we behave,” she continued.

“Healthcare professionals have been guided to think about some of society’s most vulnerable people in terms that are racist and dehumanising; to imagine that this doesn’t influence the service and decisions that are made is disingenuous.

"Until we take seriously an anti-racist approach to healthcare, whether in language in documents or how medical care is practically delivered, Black and minority ethnic people are being actively harmed."

An Atos spokesperson said: “We are grateful this has been brought to our attention. We regret that this term appeared in osteoporosis training materials for health professionals in one region of the UK – these have now been removed pending further investigation.”

A DWP spokesperson said: “We do not condone the language used in this 13-year-old document, which was produced for the use of Atos health professionals in 2010.”

The spokesperson added that work capability assessments in Northern Ireland are a devolved matter and that they are the responsibility of the Department for Communities (DfC) in Northern Ireland. But a spokesperson for the DfC said the DWP is responsible.

A DfC spokesperson said: “The Department for Communities did not commission or approve this guidance but regrets the use of this language in material owned by its Work Capability Assessment provider in Northern Ireland.”