National Grid readies coal power stations amid cold weather

The National Grid is readying three coal power plants in anticipation for increased demand for energy on Monday night as the cold weather continues.

The electricity grid operator said that they have “instructed coal-fired power units to be available to increase electricity supplies should it be needed”.

National Grid ESO added that “electricity supply margins” are expected to be tighter than normal on Monday evening.

They are also getting ready to activate the grid’s Demand Flexibility Service for an hour tomorrow. The scheme encourages people with smart meters to cut down on their electricity use during peak times.

Energy suppliers will pay households who have signed up around £3 for every unit they save. The scheme will run between 17:00 and 18:00 GMT on Monday.

The three coal plants on standby had been set for retirement this year. However, their lives were extended through this winter in a bid to bolster Britain’s energy security amid the crisis caused by the war in Ukraine.

There is a yellow warning in place in England for freezing fog on Monday, covering Yorkshire, the South East and the Midlands.

Visibility could dip as low as 50m and forecasters have warned of an increased chance of accidents or injuries. Drivers have been told to expect probably slower travel times.

Some are now worrying Britain could face a longer period of cold weather in February if a polar vortex forms.

This weather phenomenon was partly responsible for the Beast from the East that hit Britain in late February and early March in 2018. It also contributed to December 2010’s Big Freeze.

Britain could face even more extreme weather due to a rare phenomenon known as sudden stratospheric warming, which would shunt large quantities of cold low-level polar air over the UK.

However, speaking to The Independent The Met Office suggested such predictions should be treated cautiously.

“For the week ahead in the northern half of the UK we’re actually seeing temperatures above normal, and that will continue until about Thursday.

“In the South we’re still on the rather cold side but I think with a little bit more in the way of cloud developing over the next few days. Nights probably won’t be as cold as they have been,” said Craig Snell, senior operational meteorologist at Met Office.

Referring to the sudden stratospheric warming, Mr Snell said: “It’s too early to say, one if we will have a stratospheric warming, two how that strong that stratospheric warming would be, and three how that influences the UK. Unfortunately, we won’t know that until we get into February.”