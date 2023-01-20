Mapped: Where freezing fog will hit UK this weekend
Met Office issues yellow weather warning as cold snap lingers
Freezing fog is set to sweep parts of Britain this weekend as subzero temperatures continue to bite.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog across large swathes of England and parts of Wales from 2am until 11am on Saturday.
The fog is expected to develop during Friday night and will be slow to clear in places through Saturday morning, when temperatures will hover around -2C in Birmingham.
Motorists are advised to avoid travel if possible as the fog is expected to be quite dense with the visibility falling below 100 metres at times.
The Met Office also warned delays to train and bus times are possible, with severe disruption to transport likely when the visibility falls below 50 metres.
There is also a chance of flight cancellations or delays.
According to the Highway Code headlights should be used when visibility is below 100 metres.
Before setting off on a foggy journey, drivers should make sure their lights - especially fog lights - are working properly.
Caution is also advised when walking as freezing fog may lead to some untreated surfaces becoming slippery.
Check if your area will be affected by the freezing fog:
List of regions and local authorites affected:
East Midlands
- Derby
- Derbyshire
- Leicester
- Leicestershire
- Lincolnshire
- Northamptonshire
- Nottingham
- Nottinghamshire
London & South East England
- Buckinghamshire
- Milton Keynes
- Oxfordshire
North West England
- Cheshire East
- Cheshire West and Chester
South West England
- Bath and North East Somerset
- Bristol
- Gloucestershire
- North Somerset
- Somerset
- South Gloucestershire
- Swindon
- Wiltshire
Wales
- Monmouthshire
- Powys
- Wrexham
West Midlands
- Herefordshire
- Shropshire
- Staffordshire
- Stoke-on-Trent
- Telford and Wrekin
- Warwickshire
- West Midlands Conurbation
- Worcestershire
Yorkshire & Humber
- East Riding of Yorkshire
- North Lincolnshire
- North Yorkshire
- South Yorkshire
- West Yorkshire
- York
