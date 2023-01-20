Mapped: Where freezing fog will hit UK this weekend

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Freezing fog is set to sweep parts of Britain this weekend as subzero temperatures continue to bite.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog across large swathes of England and parts of Wales from 2am until 11am on Saturday.

The fog is expected to develop during Friday night and will be slow to clear in places through Saturday morning, when temperatures will hover around -2C in Birmingham.

Motorists are advised to avoid travel if possible as the fog is expected to be quite dense with the visibility falling below 100 metres at times.

The Met Office also warned delays to train and bus times are possible, with severe disruption to transport likely when the visibility falls below 50 metres.

There is also a chance of flight cancellations or delays.

According to the Highway Code headlights should be used when visibility is below 100 metres.

Before setting off on a foggy journey, drivers should make sure their lights - especially fog lights - are working properly.

Freezing fog is set to sweep the country on Friday night and slow to clear on Saturday morning (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Caution is also advised when walking as freezing fog may lead to some untreated surfaces becoming slippery.

Check if your area will be affected by the freezing fog:

View more

List of regions and local authorites affected:

East Midlands

Derby

Derbyshire

Leicester

Leicestershire

Lincolnshire

Northamptonshire

Nottingham

Nottinghamshire

London & South East England

Buckinghamshire

Milton Keynes

Oxfordshire

North West England

Cheshire East

Cheshire West and Chester

South West England

Bath and North East Somerset

Bristol

Gloucestershire

North Somerset

Somerset

South Gloucestershire

Swindon

Wiltshire

Wales

Monmouthshire

Powys

Wrexham

West Midlands

Herefordshire

Shropshire

Staffordshire

Stoke-on-Trent

Telford and Wrekin

Warwickshire

West Midlands Conurbation

Worcestershire

Yorkshire & Humber