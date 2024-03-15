The five people who have won £1,000,000 in the lottery and don’t know
Some winners only have until tomorrow to claim their huge lottery prizes
The hunt is on to find five lucky UK lottery winners who are yet to claim prize money worth £1 million each.
Winners in Bolton, Northumberland, Shropshire, North Lanarkshire and Camden are running out of time to scoop up their millions as the deadline to come forward looms.
The winners in Bolton and Northumberland have only until May to claim whereas the Shropshire winner needs to come forward by July at the latest.
Meanwhile, the lucky winners in North Lanarkshire near Glasgow and in Camden have until August 14 to claim.
There are also several other outstanding lottery tickets left to claim for prizes worth up to £500,000 including a number of Set for Life winners.
One Set for Life winner only has until tomorrow, March 16, to claim their life-changing pot of cash.
If the winners don’t come forward, the money and interest will go to support National Lottery Projects instead. In which case, they fund projects like food banks, workshops and other initiatives designed to help struggling communities.
To claim, players need to contact National Lottery directly.
The National Lottery said: “We hope a lucky player comes forward in time, but if a valid claim is not received within 180 days of the draw date, the prize and any interest earned on it will go to benefit National Lottery Projects across the UK.”
Here is the full list of winning tickets that are yet to be claimed:
Set For Life draw on September 8
Winning player location: Doncaster
Winning numbers: 1, 3, 11, 28, 43, Life Ball 9
Prize: £10,000 every month for 1 year
Deadline to claim: 16 March
EuroMillions draw on November 3
Winning player location: Bolton
Winning numbers: 8, 21, 31, 39, 47 with lucky stars 5, 9
Prize: £1m
Deadline to claim: May 1
EuroMillions draw on November 3
Winning player location: Northumberland
Winning numbers: 8, 21, 31, 39, 47 with lucky stars 5, 9
Prize: £1m
Deadline to claim: May 1
Thunderball draw on December 8
Winning player location: Redditch
Winning numbers: 2, 15, 31, 35, 37, Thunderball 6
Prize: £500,000
Deadline to claim: June 5
EuroMillions draw on January 16
Winning player location: Shropshire District
Winning ticket code: XFKD58687
Prize: £1m
Deadline to claim: July 14
Set For Life draw on January 25
Winning player location: Worthing District
Winning numbers: 7, 20, 23, 36, 44, Life Ball 4
Prize: £10,000 every month for 1 year
Deadline to claim: July 23.
Set For Life draw February 5
Winning player location: Manchester
Winning numbers: 3, 4, 8, 10, 28, Life Ball 1.
Prize: £10,000 every month for 1 year
Deadline to claim: August 3
EuroMillions draw February 16
Winning player location: North Lanarkshire
Winning ticket code: HQPC98478
Prize: £1m
Deadline to claim: August 14
EuroMillions draw February 23
Winning player location: Camden
Winning ticket code: XSPW63863
Prize: £1m
Deadline to claim: August 21
