The five people who have won £1,000,000 in the lottery and don’t know

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The hunt is on to find five lucky UK lottery winners who are yet to claim prize money worth £1 million each.

Winners in Bolton, Northumberland, Shropshire, North Lanarkshire and Camden are running out of time to scoop up their millions as the deadline to come forward looms.

The winners in Bolton and Northumberland have only until May to claim whereas the Shropshire winner needs to come forward by July at the latest.

Meanwhile, the lucky winners in North Lanarkshire near Glasgow and in Camden have until August 14 to claim.

There are also several other outstanding lottery tickets left to claim for prizes worth up to £500,000 including a number of Set for Life winners.

(PA Archive)

One Set for Life winner only has until tomorrow, March 16, to claim their life-changing pot of cash.

If the winners don’t come forward, the money and interest will go to support National Lottery Projects instead. In which case, they fund projects like food banks, workshops and other initiatives designed to help struggling communities.

To claim, players need to contact National Lottery directly.

The National Lottery said: “We hope a lucky player comes forward in time, but if a valid claim is not received within 180 days of the draw date, the prize and any interest earned on it will go to benefit National Lottery Projects across the UK.”

Here is the full list of winning tickets that are yet to be claimed:

(PA Wire)

Set For Life draw on September 8

Winning player location: Doncaster

Winning numbers: 1, 3, 11, 28, 43, Life Ball 9

Prize: £10,000 every month for 1 year

Deadline to claim: 16 March

EuroMillions draw on November 3

Winning player location: Bolton

Winning numbers: 8, 21, 31, 39, 47 with lucky stars 5, 9

Prize: £1m

Deadline to claim: May 1

EuroMillions draw on November 3

Winning player location: Northumberland

Winning numbers: 8, 21, 31, 39, 47 with lucky stars 5, 9

Prize: £1m

Deadline to claim: May 1

Thunderball draw on December 8

Winning player location: Redditch

Winning numbers: 2, 15, 31, 35, 37, Thunderball 6

Prize: £500,000

Deadline to claim: June 5

EuroMillions draw on January 16

Winning player location: Shropshire District

Winning ticket code: XFKD58687

Prize: £1m

Deadline to claim: July 14

Set For Life draw on January 25

Winning player location: Worthing District

Winning numbers: 7, 20, 23, 36, 44, Life Ball 4

Prize: £10,000 every month for 1 year

Deadline to claim: July 23.

Set For Life draw February 5

Winning player location: Manchester

Winning numbers: 3, 4, 8, 10, 28, Life Ball 1.

Prize: £10,000 every month for 1 year

Deadline to claim: August 3

EuroMillions draw February 16

Winning player location: North Lanarkshire

Winning ticket code: HQPC98478

Prize: £1m

Deadline to claim: August 14

EuroMillions draw February 23

Winning player location: Camden

Winning ticket code: XSPW63863

Prize: £1m

Deadline to claim: August 21