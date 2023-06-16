NHS boss warns heatwave set to bring ‘busiest day ever’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A leading NHS figure has warned the UK heatwave has seen one of the “busiest days ever” for healthcare services, with the pressure set to continue into the weekend.

Temperatures climbed up to 32C last weekend, with the Met Office confirming that most of the south east, central and western parts of northern England and western Scotland have now entered heatwave territory.

"We know the warm weather has increased demand on services and this week we have seen one of our busiest days ever at A&E departments”, NHS national medical director Professor Sir Stephen Powis told The Mirror.

The impact of the heat has coincided with a three-day junior doctor strike, taking place from Wednesday 14 June until 7am on Saturday.

"As we move into what’s forecasted to be a very warm weekend, the heat and the impact of industrial action will continue across the country”, Professor Powis added, urging that NHS staff are working to prioritise “urgent and emergency care.”

Earlier this week, Professor Powis asked the public to “play their part” by “being sensible” amidst the warm temperatures.

“For the vulnerable and elderly, this includes drinking plenty of water, using sunscreen and avoiding prolonged periods in the sun or swimming in unsafe water”, a statement released through NHS England read.

“And please do also consider checking in on any vulnerable friends, family members or neighbours who may struggle with the heat and humidity. People with conditions such as asthma should continue to use their inhalers.”

The news comes as the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) extended its yellow health alert across England from Tuesday 13 June to Monday 19 June.

According to the UKHSA, a yellow health alert means that there is likely to be an increased use of health services by vulnerable people, including those over the age of 65 or with pre-existing health conditions including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

A hosepipe ban impacting millions of residents also came into force across parts of southern England on Friday.

South East Water (SEW) announced restrictions for its customers in Kent and Sussex, noting that the situation had unfolded “more rapidly” than in 2022, when a similar ban was introduced in August following the driest July since records began.

The ban will be implemented from 26 June onwards, remaining in place until further notice.

Though temperatures are likely to remain between mid-to-high 20C across parts of the UK, the Met Office has predicted more unsettled weather across Saturday and Sunday.

“Over the weekend we’ll be transitioning to a more unsettled regime for the UK, though temperatures will remain high and it’ll feel very humid for many”, Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Chris Almond said.

“Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to become more frequent and impactful through the weekend, with the potential for associated hail, lightning and some gusty winds.”