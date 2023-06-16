For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A vast majority of Britons will welcome the last day of the week with plenty of summer sunshine even as more unsettled weather is on the cards for the UK’s western areas.

On Friday, the Met office said early morning clouds would disperse and give way to yet another day filled with ample sunshine for most areas.

Temperatures will be notably warm and will potentially reach hot levels in some areas.

But as the day progresses, skies in western regions will gradually become hazier, accompanied by a growing possibility of showers in Northern Ireland, Wales and the southwest, according to the weather agency.

The weather in western regions and especially in Northern Ireland is predicted to become cloudy and cause downpour, some of which might be heavy and be accompanied by thunderstorms.

The weekend weather outlook is expected to be hazy and humid, but most places will see sunny spells, it said.

The weather agency had earlier on Thursday warned of a flip in weather towards the weekend, with temperatures reaching mid-20C and possibly peaking at around 28C on Friday.

“Over the coming days we’ll be transitioning to a more unsettled regime for the UK, though temperatures will remain high and it’ll feel very humid for many,” Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Steven Keates had said.

“Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to become more frequent through the weekend, with the potential for associated hail, lightning and some gusty winds,” he said.

“There’s an ongoing likelihood of warnings being issued in the coming days, so keep an eye on the weather forecast for the latest outlook.”

About 40mm of excess rainfall in places are predicted for Saturday and Sunday as details still emerge about the positioning of heavy thundery downpours.

It comes as a heat alert was extended for all of England till 19 June.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has placed five regions under a yellow health alert until Monday.

A yellow health alert means there is likely to be increased use of health services by vulnerable populations, according to the UKHSA.