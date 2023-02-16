Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police are still searching for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley, who disappeared almost three weeks ago after dropping her daughters off at school.

Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen on Friday 27 January at around 9.20am while walking her dog alongside the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire. Friends and family of the mother-of-two have said they will never give up hope of finding her.

Ms Bulley’s phone was found, apparently still connected to a Microsoft Teams work call, on a park bench nearby, along with the harness and lead for her dog, Willow, a springer spaniel.

Nicola Bulley has not been seen since she went out to walk the dog (PA)

Around 30 minutes before her phone was discovered, the mortgage advisor had sent an email to her boss, followed shortly by a text to a friend to arrange a playdate. She sent the text at 8.57am shortly before logging into the Teams call, locals at a village meeting were told.

Below we take a look at a timeline of the case as the search continues.

Timeline of Nicola Bulley case

10 January

A response car staffed by both police and health professionals attended a report of concern for welfare at Ms Bulley’s home address. No one was arrested in relation to the incident, which the force said was “a result of her alcohol issues” but it is being investigated.

Police did not reveal the incident until 15 February, some three weeks after Ms Bulley disappeared.

27 January - Day of disappearance

8.43am – Nicola walked along the path by the River Wyre, having dropped her children off at school

8:50am (approximately) - A dog-walker – somebody who knows Nicola – saw her walking around the lower field with her dog. Their two dogs interacted briefly before the witness left the field via the river path

8.53am – She sent an email to her boss

9.01am – She logged into a Teams call

9.10am (approximately) – A witness – somebody who knows Nicola – saw her on the upper field walking Willow. This has been corroborated by police.

9.20am (approximately) – Her mobile phone is linked to the area of a bench by the river

9.30am – The Teams call ended but Nicola stayed logged on

9.33am – A local dog walker finds Willow running around off her lead

9.35am (approximately) – Nicola’s mobile phone, facing upwards, and Willow were found at the bench by another dog-walker. Willow’s harness and lead were halfway between the bench and the river.

10.50am – Nicola’s family and the schools attended by her children were notified of her disappearance

11am – Nicola was reported missing to police

(Lancashire Police)

28 January

Police deployed fleets of drones, helicopters, and search dogs as it launched a major missing persons operation.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue also joined the hunt, accompanied by the Bowland Pennine mountain rescue team and the North West underwater search team.

29 January

Local residents gather in the village hall and devise their own search.

30 January

Superintendent Sally Riley from said police were “keeping a really open mind about what could have happened.” She said the force was not treating Ms Bulley’s disappearance as suspicious.

Ms Bulley with her partner Paul Ansell (Nicola Bulley/Facebook)

1 February

Ms Bulley’s parents, Ernest and Dot, gave an interview to Sky News in which they describe the “horror” they might never see their daughter again.

“This has just emptied our lives at the minute, we just feel so empty,” Mr Bulley told the broadcaster.

2 February

Lancashire Constabulary spoke with a second witness. The witness told police they did not have any additional information which could aid the search.

North West Police Underwater and Marine support unit also launched a search near where Ms Bulley’s mobile phone was recovered.

Police divers were also scouring the River Wyre while Ms Bulley’s family issued a public appeal for information and support.

3 February

The force announced it was working on the hypothesis that Ms Bulley fell into the River Wyre.

4 February

Lancashire Constabulary calls for a “key witness”, spotted pushing a pram near to where Ms Bulley disappeared, to come forward.

Ms Bulley’s parents Ernest and Dot Bulley spoke about their agony as they wait for news (Sky News)

5 February

The woman described as “key witness” came forward.

Police said she was “very much being treated as a witness” and warned against speculation and abuse on social media.”

6 February

Underwater search experts arrived to assist police in the search for Ms Bulley.

In a statement issued that same day, Ms Bulley’s partner Paul Ansell said: “It’s been 10 days now since Nicola went missing and I have two little girls who miss their mummy desperately and who need her back.”

7 February

Police dismiss suggestions of a criminal aspect in Ms Bulley’s disappearance.

Elsewhere, underwater search expert Peter Faulding said he did not think Ms Bulley was in the water.

Underwater forensics expert Peter Faulding and his team search the river (PA Wire)

8 February

Mr Ansell described the “perpetual hell” he was experiencing of not knowing what happened to Ms Bulley.

Police search shifted from the river near to where she vanished “further downstream” and out towards the sea.

Police search teams were spotted where the River Wyre empties into the Irish Sea at Morecambe Bay near Knott End.

9 February

A dispersal order is issued by police to break up groups of amateur sleuths reportedly filming in the surrounding village where Ms Bulley disappeared.

10 February

Mr Ansell told of the “unprecedented hell” his family was experiencing but insisted they still had not given up hope of finding her.

A friend of Ms Bulley’s, Emma White, said the investigation had been “like torture”

Mr Ansell at the search site with Mr Faulding (PA)

12 February

Yellow ribbons emblazoned with handwritten messages were left by friends and family, and attached to a bridge close to where Ms Bulley was last seen.

13 February

Wyre Council removed councillors’ contact information from its website, citing “inappropriate emails and phone calls” regarding Ms Bulley’s disappearance.

14 February

Two people are arrested on suspicion of sending malicious communications over the disappearance of Ms Bulley.

Lancashire Police said it received reports over the weekend of messages being sent to Wyre Council members.

Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson and Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith providing an update on the search (PA Wire)

15 February

Police hold a press conference, providing updates on what they have done in the last 19 days.

During the conference, police say Ms Bulley’s case was graded as “high-risk” due to “individual vulnerabilities”, without elaborating.

In a later statement, given to clarify this assertion, police revealed Ms Bulley suffered with “some significant issues with alcohol” in the past which had resurfaced over recent months.

Sharing the personal information leads to a backlash, with MPs among those questioning how it helps the investigation.