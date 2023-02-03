Police reveal what missing dog walker Nicola Bulley was wearing before she vanished

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police have revealed the clothes missing dog walker Nicola Bulley was last seen wearing before she disappeared.

Holding a press conference on Friday afternoon, Lancashire Police said they believe that Ms Bulley fell into the River Wyre. This incident is “not suspicious” but a “tragic case of a missing person,” the force said.

Superintendent Sally Riley gave a list of clothing and accessories police are searching for in connection with Ms Bulley.

45-year-old Nicola Bulley pictured with her partner, Paul Ansell (Nicola Bulley/Facebook)

"I do have an update on the clothing that Nicola was last seen wearing, and this is something that the public who live in the area, or who walk their dogs on the river path near to St Michael’s or downstream of St Michael’s towards Morecambe Bay, can look out for,” she said.

"They are an ankle-length black quilted gilet jacket, a black Engelbert Strauss waist-length coat which was worn underneath the gilet, tight-fitting black jeans, long green walking socks tucked into her jeans, ankle-length green Next wellies, a necklace and a pale blue Fitbit.

"It’s really important that the public pay heed to those very specific clothing descriptions please, because factual sightings of those items would be very useful to us."

She added: "I would also appeal to the public to keep themselves safe in this inquiry. People going out at night in the darkness could fall into the river and face other hazards.

"Likewise, if they go out in boats on the river, please only do so if you’ve got experience in that."

A map details Nicola Bulley’s last known movements on a dog walk in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire (Datawrapper/The Independent)

Police believe Ms Bulley vanished in a 10-minute window, with the last confirmed sighting of her taking place at 9.10am on 27 January.

Her dog was off the lead which was “normal”, Superintendent Riley added. At 9.20am, police believe that her phone was on a bench while connected to a work Teams meeting that ended 10 minutes later.

Nicola Bulley, 45, from Inskip, Lancashire, was last seen on the morning of Friday January 27, when she was spotted walking her dog on a footpath by the River Wyre (Lancashire Police/PA) ((Lancashire Police/PA))

Emma White, a friend of Ms Bulley’s, spoke to Sky News about her disappearance on Friday, remarking that the “community spirit” was keeping Paul Ansell, Ms Bulley’s partner, going.

“Put yourself in his shoes, what must he be going through? You’ve also got two little girls here who are missing their mummy. I don’t know how she’s coping,” she said.

“The community spirit is keeping him going. We have to hope and pray that something comes out of everyone ringing 101.”