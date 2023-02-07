✕ Close Nicola Bulley’s partner Paul Ansell speaks out.

Speculation, guesswork and “people descending upon St Michael's on Wyre” is “hampering” the search for missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley, and “causing inordinate distress” to her family, a local MP has warned.

A private underwater rescue group has joined the search on its 11th day at the request of Ms Bulley’s family, with founder Paul Faulding pledging that his sonar equipment will be able to confirm or dispell the current police theory that the missing dog walker fell into the River Wyre within days.

“If Nicola is in there, we will find her. If she’s there, our sonar will pick her up straight away,” Mr Faulding said, describing her partner Paul Ansell as “extremely distraught”, adding: “It’s a horrible thing to be going through not knowing where your loved one is.”

Police searching for the 45-year-old said that a woman described as a “key witness” had also come forward, after announcing on Saturday that they were trying to trace a woman seen pushing a pram in the area close to where the dog walker vanished.