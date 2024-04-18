Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The husband of Scottish former first minister Nicola Sturgeon has been charged in connection with embezzlement of funds from the SNP following a Police Scotland investigation into the party’s finances.

Peter Murrell, who was taken into custody on Thursday morning, had been previously arrested on 5 April last year at the couple’s home in Uddingston near Glasgow.

The 59-year-old was interviewed under caution for nearly 12 hours before he was released without charge.

The couple’s home was searched last year (Andrew Milligan/PA) ( PA Wire )

Ms Sturgeon herself was also later arrested and released without charge the same day.

She voluntarily arranged with Police Scotland to be questioned as part of the investigation into the party’s finances, a spokesman said.

The investigation, known as Operation Branchform, relates to £660,000 raised for Scottish independence campaigning since 2017.

Former party treasurer Colin Beattie was also arrested last April and released without charge.

Ms Sturgeon stood down as Scotland’s first minister and SNP leader last February, saying that the pressures of the job had become “very difficult” after eight years in charge.

The following month, Mr Murrell resigned as the party’s chief executive following a row over transparency about party membership numbers and amid calls from party figures to make way after the departure of Ms Sturgeon. He had held the role for more than 20 years.

Police Scotland said: “A 59-year-old man has today, Thursday, April 18, been charged in connection with the embezzlement of funds from the Scottish National Party.

“The man, who was arrested at 9.13am today and had previously been arrested as a suspect on April 5, 2023, was charged at 6.35pm after further questioning by Police Scotland detectives investigating the funding and finances of the party.

“A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service in due course.

“The man is no longer in police custody.

“As this investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further.

“The matter is active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media.”

Ms Sturgeon’s successor, Humza Yousaf, said the investigation “clearly” affected the public perception of the party.