Urgent appeal launched to find missing 14-year-old last seen in Newark
Nikiya was last seen wearing a distinctive parka-style coat
A 14-year-old girl from Nottinghamshire has gone missing and police are concerned for her safety.
Nikiya was last seen in the Newark area at around 2pm on Saturday, July 29.
She was last seen wearing a distinctive beige Zavetti parka-style coat with a fluffy hood, blue jeans and black Chanel trainers.
The teen is also described as around 5ft 6 tall, having a slim build with long blonde hair.
An appeal on social media from Nottinghamshire Police said: "Have you seen missing Nikiya? We are concerned for her safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen her.
"If you have seen Nikiya, or have any information on where she is, please call us on 101, quoting incident 742 of 29th July 2023."
Newark-on-Trent is a picturesque market town only 20 miles away from Nottingham.
