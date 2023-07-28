Alicia Navarro: Teenager missing for four years talks to police

Police have released footage of Alicia Navarro speaking to investigators after the teenager walked into a Montana police precinct four years after she vanished without a trace in Arizona.

When she disappeared from her home on 15 September 2019, the then 14-year-old left behind a note that read: “I ran away. I will be back, I swear. I’m sorry.”

Footage shows Navarro telling officers that no-one hurt her while she was missing.

On Wednesday (26 July), Glendale police said that Navarro went to a police station Montana near the Canadian border and identified herself.