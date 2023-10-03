Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Highways chiefs have been ordered to restore a 100-year-old railway bridge to its original condition after filling its arch with hundreds of tonnes of concrete.

Congham Bridge in Norfolk was filled by England’s national road agency in 2021 during work it said was needed to make the crossing safe.

National Highways poured tonnes of concrete under the bridge, which cost them more than £126,000.

This sparked outrage among locals and now West Norfolk Council have ordered the agency to reverse the filling of the historic bridge, which was built in 1923.

The structure was built following the designs of engineer William Marriot and was part of the Midland and Great Northern Joint Railway network.

The railway line was forced to close in 1959, as parts of the line were in bad condition following the Second World War.

Graeme Bickerdike from the HRE Group, railway heritage campaigners who challenged National Highways, said he is ‘delighted’ that the structure will return to its previous state.

He said: “We are obviously delighted by the planning committee’s refusal of this retrospective planning application.

“National Highways’ actions at Congham bridge were unlawful, unnecessary and destructive, undermining trust and confidence in its custodianship of our great railway heritage.

The bridge when the railway was in use (M&GN Trust)

“We look forward to Congham Bridge seeing the light of day again and being sympathetically repaired.

“However, we note National Highways’ intention to appeal the council’s unanimous decision.

“Alongside its misapplication of emergency permitted development rights in this case, it proves once again that the company does not respect the democratic process.”

Hélène Rossiter, head of the historical railways estate at National Highways said it was intending to appeal the council’s decision.

She said: “National Highways is proud of our role in preserving the Historical Railways Estate for the nation.

“We note the decision made by the planning committee.

How the ‘bridge' looks today (The HRE Group)

“While we respect the views expressed, we do not feel that the decision adequately reflects the safety concerns we have for Congham Road bridge and are planning to ask the planning inspectorate to review it on appeal.

“Decisions we made at this site were driven first and foremost by safety.”

This is the second time National Highways have been forced to restore a historic bridge.

Engineers are currently digging out thousands of tonnes of concrete from Great Musgrave Bridge in Cumbria after the council ordered the agency to restore it.