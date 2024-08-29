Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

An Oasis fan’s masterplan has gone viral after she offered concertgoers in Manchester a place to sleep for free – on the condition they secure her a ticket in Saturday’s sale.

Stressing that she will pay for the ticket, she just wants to increase her chances of getting one, Olivia Bridge said the apparant price gouging among hotels in cities across the UK and Ireland is “absolutely ridiculous”.

The Gallagher duo, who split in 2009, announced a series of concerts in London, Dublin, Cardiff, as well as Heaton Park in Manchester, which will earn Noel and Liam a reported £50m each, before the pair embark on a rumoured world tour at the end of 2025.

Taking to Twitter/X, journalist Olivia said: “I live right by Heaton Park. If you’re an Oasis fan and don’t want to fork out £100s for a place to kip, you can camp in my garden. For free.

“The only condition is that you get a ticket for me too. I’ll pay for it, and I’ll even throw in brews, breakfast and a driveway.”

In a follow-up post, she added that it was a “serious offer” and revealed that while she has her “parents and pals all at the ready for Saturday [at] 9am”, she is prepared to do “anything to increase my chances”.

Ms Bridge then cited other benefits of her garden including a BBQ, seating area, outdoor plug sockets, amenities within talking distance, a driveway and no check-in or out times.

She also added that she and her housemate are “peculiar but fun [and] entertaining hosts”.

I live right by Heaton Park.



If you're an Oasis fan and don't want to fork out £100s for a place to kip, you can camp in my garden. For free.



The only condition is that you get a ticket for me too. I'll pay for it, and I'll even throw in brews, breakfast and a driveway. — Olivia Bridge (@Livbridge) August 28, 2024

The Oasis fan will even throw in breakfast ( Supplied )

She’s electric: Olivia, who has a ‘Live Forever’ tattoo, wants to help other fans avoid extortionate accomodation prices. ( Supplied )

The post went down a storm on the social media website since it was posted and has now been viewed over 5.3 million times.

This prompted Ms Bridge to add that she has room in her garden for four two-man tents but stressed that there is a “no ticket, no entry” policy.

She explained that as well as hoping for a ticket for herself, she would also like to secure one for her father and best friend, who has recently given birth.

Stand by me: Olivia has speculated that there is room in her garden for four tents. ( Supplied )

Olivia is hoping to secure Oasis tickets for her nearest and dearest too. ( Supplied )

Reacting to the viral post, one user joked: “Think you just invented a new version of Spareroom but for concertgoers looking for a refuge for the night… Sparegrass.”

A second added: “This is quite possibly the most wholesome, genius idea I’ve seen in about 10 years. I genuinely hope you get tickets.

“I would advise that you get some security peoples outside you house that night though. Haha. Good luck lovely lady.” [sic]

Meanwhile, a third speculated: “Now the problem you will have is Saturday lunchtime selecting which hopefuls get the limited edition camping tickets for your garden when 30 of them report back having secured you a gig ticket!”

“Don’t know if this is serious or not BUT what a genius idea for people that live near the gigs,” wrote a fourth.

“The hotels have shown [their] true colours early doors. We just need loads more people like yourself.”

Ms Bridge’s generous offer comes amid claims that the Maldron Hotel in Manchester cancelled existing bookings at the time of the concerts and relisted the rooms for a higher price.

Wonderwall: A room in the newly opened Maldron Manchester Cathedral Quarter ( Maldron Manchester Cathedral Quarter )

Countless Oasis fans from around the world are expected to try their luck for tickets on Saturday ( DDP/AFP/Getty )

Ms Bridge told The Independent: “I’ve had messages from Oasis fans from all over the world. I’ve also had messages from people who just want to camp in my garden regardless!

“Someone told me it has ‘sparked a revolution’ – people shouldn’t be priced out of seeing the bands and artists they love because of extortionate hotel prices. If residents have a place for gig-goers to stay, then why not put them up?

“It just goes to show how monumental this reunion is and what it means to fans. We’ve been waiting for this for what feels like a lifetime. It does to me anyway, as I’m turning 30 this October and grew up to Oasis and bitterly missed the chance to see them live before they split up.

“But this is what music is all about, it brings people together.

“I just hope someone sincerely takes me up on the offer, and who knows, maybe we’ll have the best night of our lives and we’ll make some lifelong friends in the process.”

Olivia is hoping to potentially make new friends on the night. ( Supplied )

A spokesperson for the Maldron Hotel apologised for the inconvenience caused and blamed a technical error, adding that they plan to honour all bookings made before August 26.