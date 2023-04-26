Worker dies at seaside theme park after suffering head injuries on ride

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A fairground worker has died weeks after suffering serious head injuries while working on a ride in Tyneside.

The 52-year-old was injured carrying out daily testing and maintenance at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park in South Shields.

Northumbria Police has now said the man had died of his injuries and that a report has been made for the coroner.

Ocean Beach in South Shields (Iain Macaulay/Geograph/CC BY-SA 2.0)

The force and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) launched an investigation into the incident and have determined that no criminal offences were committed.

Authorities have issued their condolences to the victim’s loved ones, saying: “Our thoughts are with his family.”

Police, paramedics and the air ambulance were called to the amusement park in South Shields on Sunday, 19 March on reports of a workplace accident.

The victim was rushed to Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle in critical condition.

Ocean Beach Management, which runs the park, confirmed a work-related incident had taken place during daily testing and maintenance.

The company said the tragedy happened at ground level on an amusement ride before it was open to the public.

No other employees or members of the public were injured.

Authorities cordoned off the scene and carried out a range of inquiries into the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “A full investigation was carried out into a report that a man had been injured in a workplace accident at Ocean Beach Amusement Park in South Shields last month.

“Officers worked alongside the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) to carry out a range of enquiries into the incident and are satisfied that no criminal offences were committed. The man injured has since sadly died and all our thoughts are with his family. A report has been made for the coroner.”

A HSE spokesperson added: “We offer our condolences to the family. This matter has been passed to the coroner.”

Ocean Beach has served thrillseekers for generations at its home on the Northumberland coast below the mouth of the River Tyne.

The fun fair became permanent near its current site around 1899, according to Tyne and Wear Museums. One of the first permanent rides was the Aerial Flight, which was built in the 1910s-20s and cost 1d for a ride.