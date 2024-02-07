Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Old Bailey has been evacuated after reports of explosions nearby, with smoke seen pouring from a building next door.

London Fire Brigade said they had been called to smoke issuing from the Central Criminal Court. Seven fire engines and 25 firefighters have been dispatched and are on the scene.

The Recorder of London, Mark Lucraft KC, told The Independent staff inside court heard several loud bangs and saw black billowing smoke from a suspected fire in a power substation at the back of the court building.

Fire fighters attending the incident in central London (Independent)

“There was a fire. What most of us heard was some loud bangs and black billowing smoke. Power went off in the building. As far as I’m aware it’s the substation that’s sited in the Old Bailey building, so we are just waiting for U.K. power to come and see it before the fire brigade can go in.”

London Fire Brigade said in a statement: “Firefighters are currently responding to reports of smoke issuing from a building on Warwick Lane, London. Please avoid the area as we respond.”

Inside the Old Bailey’s Court 5, where the trial of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon is in its third week, the lights started to flicker at around 10.40am before the power went out leaving the court in darkness.

Shortly afterwards, the fire alarm was sounded.

Hundreds of people were evacuated, filing out of the building’s front entrance.

BBC Journalist Nick Johnson reported live from X: “Black acrid smoke coming from rear of Central Criminal Court, Old Bailey - lights flickered inside before it was evacuated - firefighter says fire in section of building where electrical substation sits.”

More follows on this breaking news story....