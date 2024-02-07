Watch: Smoke pours out of building next to Old Bailey as ‘explosions’ heard

Smoke can be seen pouring out of a building next to the Old Bailey in London, after reports of explosions nearby.

Firefighters are currently at the scene after receiving reports of smoke coming from the Centre Criminal Court on Wednesday morning (7 February).

The Old Bailey has been evacuated after reports of explosions nearby, with smoke seen pouring from a building next door.

Seven fire engines have been dispatched and are on the scene.

Several power cuts have also been reported in nearby buildings.