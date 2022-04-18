‘Devastated’ families pay tribute after men killed in Oldham motorbike crash

The families of two men who died after the motorbike they were riding collided with a car in Oldham on Friday have said they are “devastated” by their deaths.

Harry Atkinson and Lewis Meeson, aged 20 and 21, were riding on a yellow Suzuki off-road motorbike when they collided with a grey Ford Kuga in Royton shortly before 11am. They both died from their injuries.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and no arrests have been made.

The men’s families paid tribute to their loved ones on Monday.

Paying tribute to Mr Meeson, his family said: “The family has been completely devastated by the loss of our beloved Lewis.

‘He is loved and cherished by everyone who knew him,’ says family of Lewis Meeson (Greater Manchester Police)

“We are truly humbled by the outpouring of love and support from the community and from Lewis’s friends and family.

“This has reinforced what we already knew; that he is loved and cherished by everyone who knew him.

“The family would like to thank everybody for the hundreds of kind, positive messages that have been received. We are so grateful and it has brought much comfort at this horrific time. “

The family of Mr Atkinson, a plumber, said: “Words can’t describe how it feels to lose our youngest child, Harry - our son - in such a tragic way. Our hearts are broken.

“Harry is a much-loved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, uncle and friend.

Harry Atkinson was described as a ‘much-loved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, uncle and friend’ (Greater Manchester Police)

“His life and his death will touch many people - most of all those who love him dearly.

“Harry was 20, a loving kind and thoughtful young man; so full of life - happy in his job as a plumber with his whole life ahead of him.

“We want to thank all the first responders who tried their best to save both Harry and his friend’s lives and supported the other people involved in the terrible incident.

“Thanks to the police who showed such kindness and compassion, and thanks for everyone’s kind words and support.

“Harry is precious to us and as we try to come to terms with the harsh reality that he isn’t coming home, we ask that people give us as a family some privacy, time and space to grieve in our own way.”

Police are continuing to appeal for information and dash-cam footage from members of the public.

Anyone with information is urged to call 0161 856 4741 quoting incident 1045 of 15/04/2022. Details can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.