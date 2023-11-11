Jump to content

Watch live view of Cenotaph in London as Remembrance Day silence held amid protests

Oliver Browning
Saturday 11 November 2023 10:47
Comments

Watch a live of the Cenotaph in London on Remembrance Day, with two minutes of silence set to be held at 11:00am.

Police are braced for hundreds of thousands of people descending on the capital for what is expected to be one of the largest political marches in British history on Saturday, which coincides with Armistice Day.

Rishi Sunak issued a plea for “unity” amid tensions over a pro-Palestinian march, which is set to go ahead on the day the UK marks the end of the First World War.

There are concerns about the risk of counter-protests, particularly around the Cenotaph, even though the demonstration is not intended to go near the monument.

Scotland Yard will deploy nearly 2,000 officers across central London in a major policing operation over the weekend.

On the eve of the mass protest, the Prime Minister urged those taking part to do so “respectfully and peacefully” and to respect Armistice Day commemorations.

