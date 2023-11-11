Watch live view of Cenotaph in London as Remembrance Day silence held amid protests

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch a live of the Cenotaph in London on Remembrance Day, with two minutes of silence set to be held at 11:00am.

Police are braced for hundreds of thousands of people descending on the capital for what is expected to be one of the largest political marches in British history on Saturday, which coincides with Armistice Day.

Rishi Sunak issued a plea for “unity” amid tensions over a pro-Palestinian march, which is set to go ahead on the day the UK marks the end of the First World War.

There are concerns about the risk of counter-protests, particularly around the Cenotaph, even though the demonstration is not intended to go near the monument.

Scotland Yard will deploy nearly 2,000 officers across central London in a major policing operation over the weekend.

On the eve of the mass protest, the Prime Minister urged those taking part to do so “respectfully and peacefully” and to respect Armistice Day commemorations.