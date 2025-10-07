Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of students staged pro-Palestinian protests around the UK – on the second anniversary of Hamas’s deadly raids on Israel and days after two people were killed at a synagogue in Manchester.

Demonstrators in London, Sheffield and Edinburgh defied calls to call off their action out of respect for the Jewish community that was in shock following Thursday’s knife attack.

They laughed off the prime minister’s claim that holding demonstrations so soon was “un-British”, instead chanting slogans of solidarity with Palestinians. Sir Keir Starmer had said the timing of the protests showed “little respect for others”.

open image in gallery London students chose the 7 October anniversary to stage protests despite calls not to join ( Getty Images )

Hundreds of students gathered outside King’s College London near the Strand, where demonstrators wearing keffiyeh scarves and face masks unfurled a banner with the names on of Palestinians killed in the conflict.

Moving to outside the London School of Economics, chants of “Palestine will be free” and the political slogan “From the river to the sea” were heard.

Haya Adam, president of the Palestine Society, told crowds: “We will continue to honour each and every one of our martyrs. Students are rising up for Palestine.”

open image in gallery Hundreds of people joined the protests on Tuesday ( Getty Images )

Organiser Anton Parocki, of the Revolutionary Communist Party, said: "Are all these people here anti-British? Are all the millions of people that come out for Palestinian protests anti-British?

On a makeshift stage outside the King’s College London Strand campus, one protester said: “This did not start on 7 October. Generations have been born under siege and displacement, entire families have been wiped off.

“Freedom is a fallen word to them, they have known nothing but torture, humiliation and grief.”

But Emily Schrader, 34, who was visiting the UK from Israel and was holding an Israeli flag as part of a counter-protest, condemned the day’s action.

open image in gallery Emily Schrader turned out next to the protest holding an Israeli flag ( The Independent )

She said “It’s a sign of support for Hamas and the actions that happened that day, and it’s wildly offensive and irresponsible, both for Israelis, of course, but even more than that, also for Palestinians who have been suffering under Hamas, who are also victims of the terror group - the UK-designated terrorist organisation.”

Around 100 people also turned out to protest at Sheffield University and hundreds of students and staff gathered outside Edinburgh University's library, carrying flags and placards bearing pro-Palestinian slogans.

Vivienne Stern, chief executive of Universities UK, had urged students and staff protesting to remember that 7 October was “the anniversary of an atrocious attack on innocent people, and that expressing support for a terrorist organisation is a criminal offence”.

Last week, on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, knifeman Jihad Al-Shamie killed two men at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue – Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66.

Sir Keir said: “This is a stain on who we are, and this country will always stand tall and united against those who wish harm and hatred upon Jewish communities.”

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson urged students set to join protests to pause and “show some humanity”.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said the demonstrations showed “the same hatred that fuelled [the Hamas attacks] still festers today”.

Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick branded plans for protests on the anniversary of the attacks “a f****** disgrace”.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said Tuesday’s protests were completely wrong.

The protests also came amid indirect talks in Egypt between representatives of Hamas and Israel, with hopes a deal put forward by US president Donald Trump will secure peace in the region, and see the return of hostages.