Police hunt for far-right and pro-Palestine activists after protest chaos

Police are searching for people in relation to racially aggravated and anti-Semitic ‘hate crimes’ from yesterday’s pro-Palestine march and far-right counterprotest.

Organisers say 500,000 attendees marched in support of a ceasefire in Gaza, while a violent counterprotest broke out as far-right activists joined Tommy Robinson ‘to defend the cenotaph’. Robinson led a march through Chinatown and clashes broke out between self-proclaimed patriots and officers.

The Metropolitan Police have charged seven people as investigations continue into yesterday’s disorder in central London. Officers made 145 arrests during the main demonstration and the counter-protest by far-right groups, the force said.

Now the Met and British Transport Police (BTP) have launched an appeal to find various demonstrators who allegedly took part in hate crimes.

Officers are searching for this man wearing a black cap in connection with a hate crime that took place yesterday.

Officers say they have arrested over 100 far-right protestors and a handful of pro-Palestine marchers.

They are also investigating the woman pictured here who held a placard depicting a palm tree with Suella Braverman and Rishi Sunak below as fallen coconuts

Despite a largely peaceful protest, there are reports of hate incidents involving pro-Palestine activists and officers are looking to identify several people in relation to anti-Semitic incidents.

The police are appealing to anyone who has seen two men sporting green headbands and balaclavas

The British Transport Police are also appealing for information regarding four men in connection with a racially aggravated altercation at Waterloo Station yesterday.

The video shows an angry mob of far-right men aggravating a pro-Palestine group, one yells: “Terrorist c***” and another shouts: “We were born in this country.”

A man from the other side responded: “We were born here too.”

Officers are also investigating this man who styled his long dark hair held up in a pony tail and wore a red and white scarf in relation to a hate crime

The police said: “Following today’s pro-Palestinian demonstration we’re looking to identify individuals in the thread below.”

The British Transport Police released an image of this following an anti-Semitic hate crime at Victoria Station yesterday, 11 November. The woman has dark sculpted eyebrows and wore a grey hoodie.

Rishi Sunak has been condemned for not thanking the police for their efforts to control the marches as violent EDL thugs tried to disrupt the march and targeted officers with missiles.

The Metropolitan Police are hoping to identify this man in relation with a hate crime investigation. He wore a navy baseball, a black and white scarf and a black, fur hooded coat whilst appearing to be interviewed.

Both the British Transport Police and Metropolitan Police have launched several appeals for individuals in connections with racially aggravated and anti-Semitic incidents.

The police are searching for this woman holding a sign showing a Swastika symbol intertwined with a Star of David.

Anyone who can help identify the individuals should call 101, giving reference 1235186/23.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 .