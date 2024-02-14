Rishi Sunak slates ‘aggressive mob’ of pro-Gaza protesters at Tory MP’s home
‘We are losing the art of how to disagree as politics becomes ever more angry and hateful,’ says Tobias Ellwood
Prime minister Rishi Sunak has condemned an “aggressive mob” of pro-Palestinian protesters who targeted a Conservative MP’s family home.
Police were called as about 80 activists gathered outside Tobias Ellwood’s home in Dorset on Monday, brandishing flags, placards and a megaphone.
One sign had the words “complicit in genocide” written across the face of the MP, who chaired the Defence Select Committee from 2020 until last year.
The protesters, who opposed Israel’s bombing of Gaza, remained outside his home for several hours.
Mr Sunak wrote on social media: “Democracy is built on free debate – but increasingly MPs have been targeted by aggressive mobs for exercising those freedoms.
“We will never let those who intimidate prevail.
“It’s paramount MPs’ security is protected, and our democratic values upheld. Nothing is more important.”
Mr Ellwood told Sky News that he and his children were indoors as the protest unfolded.
The MP for Bournemouth East, who is a former defence minister, has previously criticised Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s strategy.
He wrote on Politico: “Through a purely military lens, Israel’s mighty kinetic response looks like pure vengeance — an exhibition of unadulterated strength without consideration for the long term.”
He told the BBC politics were becoming increasingly hateful and politicians cannot be viewed as "fair game".
“All MPs expect criticism from time to time – it comes with the territory, but the bar of acceptable treatment is falling,” he told Radio 4.
“Advertising a private address to mobilise an aggressive, intimidating rally at an MP’s residential property, impacting not just on the family but also neighbours as well, for me is a step too far.
“This cannot be normalised in any way... democracy clearly is not in a good place if this becomes the norm.”
Mr Ellwood agreed he had not taken a stridently pro-Israel position, and said it was a sign of the protesters’ “ignorance”.
He insisted: “MPs cannot be fair game, to be attacked in this way.”
“We are losing the art of how to disagree as politics becomes ever more angry and hateful,” he added.
Dorset Police said they did not make any arrests but a security programme for MPs was put in place.
