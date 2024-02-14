Pro-Palestine protesters have targeted a Conservative MP’s family home, accusing him of being “complicit in genocide”.

About 80 activists gathered outside Tobias Ellwood’s home in Dorset on Monday (12 February), holding flags, placards, and a megaphone.

One sign had a picture of Mr Ellwood with the words “complicit in genocide” across his face.

The protesters remained outside Mr Ellwood’s home for several hours.

Police were called to the scene.

A Dorset Police spokesman said officers liaised with protestors to “ensure people could exercise their right to protest legally and safely without causing significant disorder”.