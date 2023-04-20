In pictures: Dogs join mourners at Paul O’Grady’s funeral

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dog lovers paid tribute to Paul O’Grady on Thursday as the presenter was laid to rest with a ceremony in Kent.

Wellwishers lined the streets of Aldington, where he had lived, as the funeral cortege travelled through the village ahead of his funeral at St Rumwold's Church. You can follow live developments with our blog here.

O’Grady died “unexpectedly but peacefully” at home last month aged 67 with the news announced by his husband of more than five years, Andre Portasio.

Mourners gather outside the Walnut Tree Pub in Aldington (PA)

The drag artist, who rose to prominence with his alter-ego Lily Savage in the 1980s and 1990s, had a career second act at the front of television staples such as The Paul O’Grady Show - where he became famous for his love of animals. This reputation was further enhanced by his show Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs.

Fleur Boyd (left) with her mother Astrid Allen from Margate with their dog Zeus outside the Walnut Tree Pub (PA)

Battersea Dogs Home had pledged to create a guard of honour for the late star, who had championed the charity’s work and raised awareness in his role as an ambassador.

(PA)

The centre tweeted: “We’re deeply saddened to learn that our wonderful, kind friend and beloved Ambassador Paul O’Grady MBE has passed away.

“He will be so dearly missed by all of us at Battersea. Our love and thoughts go out to all of Paul's family and friends at this difficult time.”

Wellwishers at the Walnut Tree Pub in Aldington, Kent, as they wait for Paul O'Grady's funeral cortege (PA)

O’Grady also hosted ITV celebrity game show, Paul O’Grady’s Saturday Night Line Up.

(PA)

He took over the reins from Blind Date’s long-running presenter and his close friend Cilla Black, who died in 2015, as he hosted the Channel 5 reboot of the show in 2017.

(PA)

Last year, O’Grady was joined by the Queen Consort in a special one-off episode of For The Love Of Dogs to mark 160 years of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, an organisation for which he was an ambassador.