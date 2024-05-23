✕ Close Paula Vennells broke down in tears during her evidence on Wednesday

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ex-Post Office chief executive Paula Vennells is set to give evidence for a second day at the Horizon IT scandal inquiry after she was accused of crying “crocodile tears” and admitted evidence she gave to MPs was wrong.

Struggling to answer questions in the first of three days of testimony on Wednesday, Ms Vennells insisted she did not know until 2012 that the Post Office conducted its own private criminal investigations, despite joining the organisation in 2007.

She broke down in tears when asked about her response to the death of former subpostmaster Martin Griffiths, who died following an attempted suicide in 2013, and there were long pauses before she replied to some points put to her.

The CWU union, which represents Post Office workers, captioned a video of her that it posted on X: “Crocodile tears Paula Vennells must be held to account.”

Ms Vennells also said she accepts statements made in her letters to MPs in response to questions about Horizon were wrong – however, she claimed she “believed these statements to be true” at the time.

More than 700 subpostmasters were wrongly prosecuted and handed criminal convictions between 1999 and 2015 as a result of Fujitsu’s faulty Horizon IT system – which made it appear as though money was missing at their branches.