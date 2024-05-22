Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells arrived at the Horizon IT inquiry today (22 May) as she is is set to be quizzed on her role in the scandal – including likely questions on whether she deliberately misled MPs.

The disgraced ex-chief executive did not answer any questions as she entered Aldwych House in London on Wednesday.

She is due to begin her three days of evidence amid claims she covered-up the Post Office’s knowledge of bugs in the faulty accounting software.

Hundreds of subpostmasters were prosecuted by the business between 1999 and 2015 after Horizon, owned by Japanese company Fujitsu, made it appear as though money was missing at their branches.