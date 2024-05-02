Family ‘devastated’ after body of woman, 32, found on beach

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The devastated family of a woman found dead on a beach in Wales have paid tribute to a “beautiful, funny, loving person”.

The body of Sian Batchelor, 32, was discovered on a beach near Pennar close to Pembroke Dock on Tuesday, 30 April.

Dyfed-Powys Police are continuing to investigate her death.

In a statement released through the force, the family of Ms Batchelor said: “We are devastated by our loss.

“Sian was a beautiful, funny, loving person. We will treasure the good times we had with her.

“We would now like time to grieve and would ask to be given privacy in which to do so.”

Investigating officers want to hear from anyone who saw or spoke with Ms Batchelor between 25 and 30 April.

In a separate incident, a body was found inland, 14 miles away at Cleddau Estuary, on Wednesday morning.

Formal identification has not yet taken place but the deceased was found during a search for missing teenager Luke Stephenson.

The 19-year-old’s family has been made aware of the development and is being supported by specialist officers.

“Our thoughts remain with the family at this difficult time,” Dyfed-Powys Police said in a statement.

Anyone who can support Dyfed-Powys Police in its investigation into Ms Batchelor’s death should contact the force by calling 101, quoting reference DP-20240430-284.