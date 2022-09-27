Pensioner killed on road he complained to council about just three weeks earlier

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A pensioner has been killed crossing a road that he had reportedly complained to the council about just three weeks earlier.

Chris Smith died after being hit by a motorbike in Biddenden, a village in Kent, earlier this month.

The 72-year-old was crossing a main road after getting off a bus at around midday on Sunday, 18 September.

Neighbours said he had written to Kent County Council three weeks earlier to complain about safety on the same short stretch of road outside of the village park.

“He told us that ‘something has to be done’ about it,” Kevin Ingram said.

“We truly believe that if something is not done then more lives will be lost, it is as simple as that.

“The speed limit is far too fast, and cars and bikes use it as a racetrack; they sometimes go as fast as 70mph or 80mph.”

Have you been affected by this story? Get in contact with zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk if so

Another resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “One of my friends here sometimes needs to travel to Maidstone. He is so scared to cross that road that he will take the bus to Tenterden just to change there and ride it all the way back in the other direction.”

Police are investigating after a black Honda CBR 1100 motorbike collided with Mr Smith on the A26.

The pensioner was pronounced dead at the scene, while a motorcyclist and female passenger were hospitalised with serious injuries.

Five months before, the park’s bus shelter was demolished in a crash between a motorbike and car on the same road.

A Kent County Council spokesman said: “We are very sorry to hear that a person has died following a road traffic collision on the A262 and our thoughts are with their family and friends.

“As with all fatal and serious crashes, Kent Police undertake a robust investigation to ascertain any causation factors in such incidents.

“The findings are subsequently made known to Kent County Council, which upon advice from the police and the coroner where necessary, undertakes any highway engineering work deemed necessary to help mitigate a similar type of incident from occurring again.”

Additional reporting by SWNS.