A mother has said her daughter is unable to sleep at night due to “constant thudding” and loud music coming from a local swingers club.

Sian Ridgely is one of the several residents unhappy about the late-night noise coming from Penthouse Playrooms in Dunstable.

She told the Central Bedfordshire Council licensing sub-committee that the noise went on until after 3am and that it was affecting herself and her children mentally.

She told the committee on 24 January: “My daughter is unable to go to bed without hearing the constant thud. It’s affecting us mentally. Once you hear that constant thudding, you can’t unhear it.”

Penthouse Playrooms describes itself as a “one of a kind swingers paradise and members-only club just outside of London” and was formally known as ‘Arousals’.

Penthouse Playrooms is a swingers and members-only club in Dunstable

A council report says the club is currently licenced to play recorded music from 11pm to midnight on Thursdays and from 11pm to 3am on Friday and Saturdays to audiences of less than 500 people.

The licensing sub-committee was also told by the venue’s representative that measures have been taken to rectify problems and that a noise limiter - which cuts out music if it exceeds a certain level - is in operation.

The representative also added that volume levels were “set by environmental protection and are considered acceptable”.

However, Ms Ridgley said: “Since the refurbishment in 2021 from Arousals, we’ve suffered with the music every weekend.

“We appreciate things have been done, although unfortunately it hasn’t stopped the noise. It’s better than it was, but we’re still being disturbed on a weekly basis. The music has been played beyond 3am more than once.”

At the meeting’s conclusion, no modifications to the current licence were made. Tracey Pattie, from the local authority’s public protection team, said: “The limiter was checked twice and found to be working. There’s no statutory nuisance.”

The Independent has contacted Penthouse Playrooms for a comment.