Battle of Britain Memorial Flight grounded after Spitfire pilot death

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight has been temporarily grounded after a Royal Air Force pilot died in a crash.

Squadron leader Mark Long was killed in a Spitfire crash near RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire during a Battle of Britain commemoration event on Saturday. Emergency services rushed to the scene on Langrick Road in Lincolnshire just before 1.20pm.

Following the incident, the RAF has now decided the BBMF – a collection of wartime fighter and bomber aircraft, which are housed at RAF Coningsby and take part in air shows and memorial displays – will temporarily pause flying while investigations are ongoing.

Squadron leader Mark Long was killed in a Spitfire crash near RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire during a Battle of Britain commemoration event on Saturday ( MoD/PA Wire )

A spokesperson for the UK Ministry of Defence told The Independent: “Following the tragic accident at RAF Coningsby, and while the formal investigation is ongoing, the RAF has instigated a temporary pause in flying for the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.”

It is not yet clear when the BBMF planes – which include Hurricanes, a Lancaster bomber, and six of the few dozen remaining airworthy Spitfires – will return to flying.

The flight had been scheduled to participate in a national commemorative event in Portsmouth marking 80 years since D-Day on 5 June. However, The Independent understands it is now too early to confirm whether this flypast will go ahead.

Six of the few dozen airworthy Spitfires that remain belong to the BBMF ( Alamy/PA )

Following the death of Squadron Leader Long, Group Captain Robbie Lees, Commander Display Air Wing, said: “It is with great sorrow that I must confirm the death of Squadron Leader Mark Long.

“Mark was a Typhoon pilot here at RAF Coningsby and for the last four years he has been a pilot with the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight. A great friend, colleague and a passionate, professional aviator, he will be sorely missed by all that knew him.

“An investigation into the cause of this tragic event has now begun. The RAF will not be offering any comment on the accident until that investigation has concluded, and likewise we ask others not to speculate.

“I would like to extend a sincere thank you to the RAF personnel, and our emergency services colleagues who responded so swiftly yesterday. Our thoughts remain with Mark’s family and friends to whom we offer our deepest sympathies. We ask that their privacy be respected at this tragic and shocking time.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales as well as the prime minister and Labour leader were among those who paid tribute to Squadron Leader Long.

On Saturday, William and Kate said on their Kensington Palace X account: “Incredibly sad to hear of the news this afternoon from RAF Coningsby.

“Our thoughts this evening are with the pilot’s loved ones, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, and the wider RAF family. W & C.”

William was Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Coningsby from 2008 to August 2023, when he handed the role over to Kate.

Rishi Sunak wrote on X: “Awful news to see the life of a serving RAF pilot cut short in this tragic event. My thoughts are with their family and loved ones.”

Sir Keir Starmer said: “Deeply saddened by news from Lincolnshire. Thank you to the emergency services for their response. My thoughts are with the pilot’s family at this awful time.”