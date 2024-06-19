Research finds horrifying cost of a pint in 2040 if inflation stays at recent levels

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Drinkers may need to spend a small fortune on a trip to the pub by 2040, according to new research analyising the potential cost of a pint in the future.

Soaring inflation has seen the average cost of a lager go up by 11 per cent over the past 12 months.

If that rate were to be maintained for the next 16 years then a pint would cost an eye-watering £24.91 by 2040 - nearly enough to buy 36 cans of 440ml Carlsberg from Tesco.

Drinkers have already had to swallow a 28 per cent rise in the cost of a pint over the past five years, up from an average of £3.67, according to research by FruitSlot.com, which analysed Office for National Statistics data.

It is, however, unlikely that the cost of a beer will end up costing £25 by 2040 because inflation has started to come down, meaning prices are rising less quickly.

Office for National Statistics data published on Wednesday said inflation had fallen back to 2 per cent - the Bank of England’s target - for the first time in nearly three years.

File photo: A pint of lager would cost £25 by 2040 if inflation was at 11% for the next 16 years ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Prices rises began at the end of the Covid pandemic and were fuelled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, driving up the cost of energy and other everyday items.

Higher energy prices drove up the cost of making beer, while pub landlords also faced increased overheads such as rent, with many having no choice but to pass the cost on to consumers.

With more and more people choosing to drink at home due to rising prices, many pubs have also not been able to turn a profit amid the cost of living crisis, with thousands forced to shut.

More than 500 pubs shut last year, according to the British Beer & Pub Association.

Separate figures published by UKHospitality this week said that 239 pubs were forced to call last orders in the first quarter of this year alone, averaging 80 closures per month.