Plymouth shooting - latest: Jake Davison’s gun returned weeks before murder as city in ‘state of shock’
Jake Davison had his gun returned weeks before Thursday’s deadly shooting spree after it was taken away last December following an assault allegation, according to a police watchdog.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has said it will investigate Devon and Cornwall Police’s decision-making in relation to Davison’s possession of the weapon and certificate.
Davison killed five people – including his mother and a three-year-old girl – and injured two others in the Keyham area of Plymouth on Thursday evening before turning his gun on himself.
The leader of Plymouth City Council said residents of Plymouth remain “in a state of shock” two days after the six-minute shooting spree.
Council leader says own view on firearms is ‘why do you need a gun in first place?’
Nick Kelly, leader of Plymouth City Council, said the investigation could show that there are wider issues about scrutinising people who are given firearms.
“My personal view is let’s see what the investigation unearths, let’s try to piece together exactly why the licence was suspended, taken away in the first place, and why it was deemed appropriate to give back,” he told BBC Breakfast.
He added: “My own view with regards to guns is I think why do you need a gun in the first place?”
“If there’s a very legitimate reason, well I would not want to take guns away from everybody, but I think gun crime in Plymouth is unheard of - perhaps nationally there’s more of an issue.
“We just need to review it, look at the facts in this specific case and hopefully if tighter legislation is required that will be forthcoming.”
Footage of vigil
Residents ‘still in state of shock’ - council leader
Nick Kelly, the leader of Plymouth City Council, said the city’s healing process started yesterday with the vigil.
He told BBC Breakfast people are still “a little bit reluctant to come outside their doors” and are “still in a state of shock”.
Hundreds attend vigil in memory of victims
Hundreds of people gathered to pay their respects to the victims of the Plymouth shooting at a candle lit vigil yesterday.
Mourners placed flowers and candles in North Down Crescent Park in Keyham in memory of the victims.
Organiser of vigil says community has ‘deep scars’ after ‘horrific’ shooting
CCTV footage
UK firearms laws appear to work on the whole - former police chief
Sir Peter Fahy, former chief constable of Greater Manchester Police, said the UK’s firearms laws “on the whole” appear to work.
Speaking on BBC Breakfast on Saturday about Plymouth gunman Jake Davison’s possession of a shotgun and a firearms licence, Sir Peter said: “I think you would have to stand back and say this was an awful tragedy with a huge impact obviously on the families and on the community, but in general these sorts of events are incredibly rare.
He added: “Things like handguns, pistols, are completely banned after the Dunblane tragedy and, on the whole, you would have to say the system appears to work and these sorts of tragedies are incredibly rare, and for instance there’s only about 30 murders a year which involve firearms, and they are ones which are illegally held largely and you would never get a certificate for.”
Jake Davison’s case would still “absolutely” need to be looked into, he added.
Shooter’s gun licence returned weeks before attack
Investigation launched into shooter’s possession of gun and firearms licence
An investigation has been launched into Plymouth gunman Jake Davison’s possession of a shotgun and a firearms licence.
The 22-year-old shooter killed five people and injured two others in the city’s Keyham area on Thursday in the UK’s worst mass shooting in more than 10 years.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it had launched an investigation following a mandatory referral from Devon and Cornwall Police which contains preliminary information that Davison’s firearm and licence were returned to him in early July this year.
The certificate and shotgun had been taken away at the end of last year following an assault allegation.
According to reports, Davison’s firearms licence was returned after he attended an anger management course.
