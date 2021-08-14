✕ Close Vigil held in Plymouth following Jake Davison mass shooting

Jake Davison had his gun returned weeks before Thursday’s deadly shooting spree after it was taken away last December following an assault allegation, according to a police watchdog.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has said it will investigate Devon and Cornwall Police’s decision-making in relation to Davison’s possession of the weapon and certificate.

Davison killed five people – including his mother and a three-year-old girl – and injured two others in the Keyham area of Plymouth on Thursday evening before turning his gun on himself.

The leader of Plymouth City Council said residents of Plymouth remain “in a state of shock” two days after the six-minute shooting spree.