Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police are emboldening domestic abusers by reporting victims to immigration authorities when they ask for help, new research warns.

Data from the domestic abuse commissioner revelas that all 43 police forces across England and Wales, as well as the British Transport Police, have shared information about domestic abuse victims with Home Office officials in the last three years.

The figures shows police officers made 537 referrals to the Home Office for an investigation into the immigration status of victims who have reported domestic abuse between April 2020 and March 2023.

In one case unearthed by Nicole Jacobs’ report, the police made a call to immigration enforcement in front of a woman when she reported her ex for stalking and control.

She received a letter from the immigration authorities afterwards which prompted her to pull out of seeking support from domestic abuse services.

The report warned that data sharing deters victims from coming forward to report domestic abuse and enables dangerous perpetrators to dodge justice and accountability.

Ms Jacobs, who has been the commissioner since 2019, has written to home secretary Suella Braverman demanding a firewall is imposed to prevent police, healthcare professionals and social services from handing over victims' details to immigration enforcement. She said this could be included as an amendment to the Victims and Prisoners Bill announced in the King’s Speech this week.

Ms Jacobs said: “At the point when victims have come to the police for safety from abuse, they are met with what many fear most: contact with immigration enforcement. Migrant victims have told me that this plays into the perpetrator’s tactics of control.

“This data shows there is not a single police force where migrant victims are treated as victims first and foremost. This must change now. Only with the introduction of a firewall can the Victims and Prisoners Bill ensure justice and protection for all, not just some, victims.”

The report noted detention nor deportation had been carried out in any of the cases researchers unearthed where police carried out immigration status check referrals.

“That no immigration enforcement action was taken against victims shows us that this practice is serving no one, but the fear it instils creates a high cost to the safety of victims and the public,” Ms Jacobs warned.

A spokesperson for the Home Office said: “We are committed to safeguarding all victims of domestic abuse.

“Current data sharing practices between the police and the Home Office are essential in protecting victims from harm. Stopping this can impact their ability to remove the perpetrator’s control or manipulation over victims because of their immigration status.”