Police force sack horse for not ‘excelling’ at job

Tommy is described a ‘beautiful, gentle horse with impeccable manners’

Ashley Pemberton
SWNS
Wednesday 18 January 2023 13:30
<p>Tommy has been with the force for four years</p>

Tommy has been with the force for four years

(South Yorkshire Police )

A police horse has been sacked for not ‘excelling’ at its job.

South Yorkshire Police is looking for a new home for Tommy, a seven-year-old Irish gelding.

The horse, also known as Tommy Tankersley, has been with the force for four years and has carried out regular patrols and is safe in traffic, a spokesman said.

But he has been put up for sale as he needs some ‘further education in discipline’.

The force is now looking for genuine offers to rehome the horse, who has previously had surgery for a locking stifle, but say it has had detriment to his health or abilities.

The stifle joint has a locking mechanism designed to allow the horse to be able to sleep standing up, but it is not meant to lock up while the horse is walking or exercising.

A spokesman for the force said: “He is forward going and wants to please but snaffle mouthed.

“He schools well and has jumped and completed clinics, however he needs further education in this discipline.

“Tommy is for sale through no fault of his own, but due to him not excelling as a police horse, we need to find him a new home.”

He is described a “beautiful, gentle horse” with “impeccable manners”.

Genuine inquiries can be sent to Mounted Sergeant Collette Pitcher at Collette.Pitcher@Southyorks.pnn.police.uk.

