A police officer who formed inappropriate relationships with three vulnerable women he met while on duty used his force’s computer system to browse their police records, a watchdog has said.
Gross misconduct allegations were found proven against 26-year-old Sam Bate at a Sussex Police disciplinary hearing last Wednesday.
While the former police constable resigned from the force in January ahead of the hearing, it was ruled that Mr Bate would have been dismissed were he still serving with the force, and he has been barred from working for the police in the future.
“Abuse of position for sexual purpose is a form of serious corruption,” a regional Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) chief said following the hearing, accusing Mr Bate of damaging public confidence in the police.
Following a referral about the officer’s conduct from Sussex Police, the IOPC began an investigation in August 2020. The watchdog concluded in May 2021 that it believed PC Bate had a case to answer for gross misconduct.
Two of the women the Crawley-based officer had contact with were being criminally investigated at the time, while he also failed to properly investigate a road traffic incident relating to one of the women, the hearing was told.
He is alleged to have formed relationships with two of the women, referred to as Ms A and Ms B at the hearing, between May and August 2020.
He exchanged around 500 text messages with Ms A and the content indicated a sexual relationship was being pursued by both parties, the watchdog said.
Between the same dates, he met Ms B for coffee after she invited him out following them meeting during the course of a criminal investigation involving potential motoring offences, according to the IOPC. They are alleged to have exchanged 150 text messages and met for a second time.
He had also been in touch professionally with a woman referred to a Ms C from October 2019, and in January 2020, they exchanged texts with a view to meeting for coffee, the IOPC said. Although the meeting never happened, the woman told investigators this contact further impacted on her vulnerability.
Investigators interviewed the officer, examined his mobile phones and obtained statements from witnesses, including some of the individuals he had been contacting. Audits showing the officers’ access to the individual’s policing records were also reviewed.
The disciplinary hearing determined that the former officer had breached police standards of professional behaviour for honesty and integrity; confidentiality; duties and responsibilities; conduct; orders and instructions; and authority, respect and courtesy.
“Former PC Bate took advantage of vulnerable women and the pattern of behaviour he demonstrated has absolutely no place in policing,” said IOPC regional director Graham Beesley.
“Abuse of position for sexual purpose is a form of serious corruption. He also neglected to perform his duties when investigating a road traffic incident and this action damages public confidence in the police.
“This outcome imposed by this police hearing should provide a clear message to any officer who misconduct themselves in such a way, that they will be held to account and can and will face serious consequences for their actions.”
Chief Constable Jo Shiner, who chaired the misconduct hearing, said: “We expect our officers to act with the upmost integrity, and in accordance with the force’s values, the Code of Ethics and the Standards of Professional Behaviour.
“The actions of the officer fell short of that, and there is no place in Sussex Police for such behaviour.
“I am extremely proud of the staff, officers and volunteers working for Sussex Police. The unacceptable conduct that has been heard here will not be tolerated. This poor behaviour should not overshadow the hard work of others.”
