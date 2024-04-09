Post Office inquiry – live: Hero campaigner Alan Bates to give evidence on Horizon scandal
Bates led a group of 555 subpostmasters who took Post Office to court over Horizon scandal
Hero campaigner Alan Bates is set to give evidence to the inquiry into the Post Office Horizon IT scandal, as the investigation enters a key phase.
Mr Bates founded the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance, and led a group of 555 subpostmasters who took the Post Office to the High Court over the scandal – which saw the company’s employees prosecuted over glitches in the IT system making it wrongly appear that money was missing from their branches’ accounts.
As the inquiry turns its focus to governance, redress and how the Post Office and others responded, Mr Bates – whose story recently became subject of the ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office – will testify on Tuesday from 10pm.
Other prominent witnesses soon to give evidence include Lord Arbuthnot, member of the Horizon Compensation Advisory Board and former MP for North East Hampshire, who campaigned for years on behalf of subpostmasters.
Former chief executive Paula Vennells, who led the Post Office at the height of the scandal, will face the inquiry in late May, amid fresh questions over whether she misled parliament.
Alan Bates says Post Office inquiry is 24 years in the making
Alan Bates is due to give evidence imminently for the first time.
Last week, the campaigner told the Daily Telegraph he was “not intimidated” by the prospect of the public inquiry, described it as being “24 years in the making”.
“I have been doing this too long and there are few surprises, I am there to help the inquiry and try and assist them,” he told the paper.
“The allegations and claims I made on behalf of myself and others have been proved to be right and it’s just been an uphill battle trying to force them into the light against a corporate bully which is the Post Office.”
Listen: Post Office counsel discusses plan to obstruct MP investigation in secret recordings
A Post Office counsel discusses plans to obstruct an MP investigation into the Horizon IT scandal in this secret recording, reports Lucy Leeson.
The recording, obtained by Channel 4 News, shows a conversation between Post Office company secretary Alwen Lyons and Post Office chief lawyer Susan Crichton and is taken on 22 May 2013.
It suggests they knew there was an issue with the company’s Fujitsu IT system two years before the last subpostmasters were jailed in 2015. Ms Crichton states: “It’s the need to somehow have a plan to close down this process. I mean, even to the extent of stopping MPs sending cases in now.”
Who else is set to appear before inquiry?
Other prominent witnesses soon to give evidence include Lord Arbuthnot, member of the Horizon Compensation Advisory Board and former MP for North East Hampshire, who campaigned for years on behalf of subpostmasters.
Former chief executive Paula Vennells, who led the Post Office at the height of the scandal, will face the inquiry in late May.
Angela van den Bogerd, former Post Office head of partnerships, Adam Crozier, who was chief executive of Royal Mail from February 2003 to 2010, and Dame Moya Greene, who replaced him and left in 2018, will also all give evidence.
Conservative ministers who will be questioned over their role as the scandal developed include Greg Clark, business secretary from 2016-2019, Kelly Tolhurst, postal services minister from July 2018 to February 2020, Margot James, who held the role between July 2016 and January 2018, and Cabinet Office minister Baroness Neville-Rolfe, who was postal affairs minister in 2015.
Liberal Democrat politicians Sir Vince Cable, the former business secretary, party leader Sir Ed Davey, who was postal affairs minister from May 2010 to February 2012, and Jo Swinson, postal affairs minister from September 2012 to May 2015, will all appear as witnesses.
Labour shadow cabinet member Pat McFadden, who was postal affairs minister from June 2007 to June 2009, will also be questioned.
Former Post Office chief Paula Vennells refuses to comment on whether she misled parliament
Paula Vennells has been seen in public for the first time after allegations that she may have been told about a “covert operations team” that could remotely access the Horizon system and adjust branches’ accounts two years before she appeared in parliament, reports Holly Patrick.
Channel 4 News obtained a 2013 recording in which the Post Office’s chief lawyer Susan Crichton confirmed twice that Ms Vennells was aware of the allegations, two years before prosecutions were halted against subpostmasters.
The former Post Office boss denied to parliament in correspondence that remote access was possible.
In footage published on Sunday, Ms Vennells did not reply to a question from a Channel 4 reporter on the allegations. The Post Office was approached for comment.
Alan Bates to give evidence to Post Office Horizon IT inquiry
Prominent campaigner Alan Bates will give evidence to the Post Office Horizon IT inquiry, as the investigation enters a significant phase.
The inquiry is now entering phases five and six, which will look at governance, redress and how the Post Office and others responded.
You can read more details here:
Alan Bates to give evidence to Post Office Horizon IT inquiry
The inquiry is entering a crucial stage.
