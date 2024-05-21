Post Office Inquiry – live: Paula Vennells to give evidence over Horizon IT scandal
Paula Vennells is due to testify before the inquiry this week
The inquiry into the Post Office Horizon IT scandal has resumed with evidence from a former company secretary, as ex-chief executive Paula Vennells gears up to testify under oath.
Alwen Lyons, who spent 33 years at the Post Office and was awarded an OBE in 2018 for services to the company and to equality and diversity, began her testimony on Tuesday morning. She will be followed on Wednesday by Ms Vennells, who served as Post Office chief executive between 2012 and 2019.
Her testimony will be closely watched by subpostmasters, more than 700 of whom were wrongly prosecuted and handed criminal convictions between 1999 and 2015 as a result of Fujitsu’s faulty Horizon IT system – which made it appear as though money was missing at their branches.
Prosecutions continued to happen under Ms Vennells’ watch despite retired judge Sir Anthony Hooper – who chaired the mediation scheme for those who believed they had been wrongly prosecuted – repeatedly warning her that they “didn’t make sense”.
Ms Vennells has not yet spoken in detail about her role in the scandal, but previously apologised for the “devastation caused to subpostmasters and their families”.
What key questions could Paula Vennells face?
Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells could be quizzed on her knowledge of the ability to remotely access the Horizon system, as she appears before the inquiry into the scandal this week.
In other potentially key questions, the former chief executive could also be asked about alleged false evidence given by expert witnesses during Post Office prosecutions, and the behaviour of the company’s investigators.
She may also be questioned on whether she believed there were any miscarriages of justice during her tenure – after chief financial officer Alisdair Cameron told the probe she did not and “could not have got there emotionally”, and had been “clear in her conviction from the day I joined that nothing had gone wrong”.
Ms Vennells could also face questioning over claims by the Post Office’s former head of IT, Lesley Sewell, who said she felt it necessary to block Ms Vennells’ phone number, after the former chief executive allegedly contacted her four times in 2020 and 2021 to her help to “avoid an independent inquiry”.
Paula Vennells’ testimony will be closely watched by victims of the Post Office Horizon scandal
Why is Ms Vennells’ evidence so crucial?
The majority of Post Office witnesses at the inquiry have not been able to recall much about their time at the company as the scandal unfolded and subpostmasters are hoping Ms Vennells will shed light on what happened under her watch.
The former chief executive could be key to understanding whether or not any Post Office staff might be criminally liable for the wrongful prosecutions and convictions of subpostmasters.
Josh Payne has more details here:
More than 700 subpostmasters were prosecuted by the Post Office and handed criminal convictions between 1999 and 2015.
Has anyone been held criminally responsible for the miscarriage of justice?
The Metropolitan Police has said it is looking at “potential fraud offences arising out of these prosecutions” – for example, “monies recovered from subpostmasters as a result of prosecutions or civil actions”, reports Josh Payne.
Two Fujitsu experts, who were witnesses in the trials, are being investigated for perjury and perverting the course of justice – but nobody has been arrested since the inquiry was launched in January 2020.
Vennells ‘aware of disturbing cases a year before company halted prosecutions’
Paula Vennells described potential wrongful convictions of subpostmasters as “very disturbing” more than a year before the company halted prosecutions – in an email which surfaced the day before her evidence to the Horizon IT inquiry.
ITV News reported that the October 2013 email, as well as a recording of a phone conversation involving Ms Vennells, confirmed she was sent case files of eight subpostmasters.
In her exchange with Ron Warmington, a forensic accountant with firm Second Sight who were drafted in to review independently the Horizon system, Ms Vennells said: “I have just read through the attachments. Apart from finding them very disturbing (I defy anyone not to), I am now even better informed.
“The form you have devised is very helpful as it removes some of the emotion and highlights very clearly areas we need to address as well as investigate for the mediation process, which I hope will bring closure for some of these people. As I said ... I take this very seriously...”
Ms Vennells, who was chief executive between 2012 and 2019, told MPs in February 2015, just over a year after sending the email, that there was nothing wrong with the Horizon system and that she had seen no evidence of miscarriages of justice.
Josh Payne has more in this report:
