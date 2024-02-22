Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Victims of a second Post Office IT scandal are set to receive compensation, a government minister has said.

The claims stem from alleged wrongful prosecutions of sub-postmasters in the 1990s, prior to the Horizon scandal that captured the attention of the nation in recent weeks.

Former post office staff have spoken out after the accounting software used, called Capture, was prone to errors and regularly left them with shortfalls when they balanced their books.

Mr Hollinrake, Post Office minister, said victims of the Capture scandal should be provided with compensation “where detriment has occurred”.

It came as he was questioned by Labour MP Kevan Jones on the issue who said: “If we are going to overturn convictions, it can’t just be about the Horizon system.

“Evidence I’ve put into the public inquiry, which I sent to him yesterday, clearly indicates that the scandal predates Horizon in terms of Capture.

“They need to be included in both the compensation scheme and also in overturning convictions.”

Post Office Minister Kevin Hollinrake said victims of the Capture scandal should be provided with compensation

Mr Hollinrake replied: “In terms of Capture, he’s regularly brought this up and it’s something we’re keen to engage with him on to make sure those are included within any compensation where detriment has occurred.”

The exchange was made in the House of Commons on Tuesday prior to the government giving a ministerial statement regarding plans for legislation to overturn Horizon convictions en mass and provide compensation for victims.

In a written ministerial statement Mr Hollinrake said: “We are keen to ensure that the legislation achieves its goal of bringing prompt justice to all of those who were wrongfully convicted as a result of the scandal, followed by rapid financial redress.”

The statement added that victims will have their convictions quashed under a set of “clear and objective criteria”.

This means those convicted by the Post Office or Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) would be quashed, if such prosecutions were based on evidence provided by the Post Office.

The Horizon IT scandal captured the attention of the nation in recent weeks (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Archive)

However the Government will not include any convictions from the Department for Work and Pensions, he said.

Convictions will need to relate to alleged offences during the period that the Horizon IT system was in use and to offences which relate to the scandal – for example theft and false accounting.

The convicted person will also need to have been working in a Post Office that used the software and be either a subpostmaster, one of their employees, officers, or family members, or a direct employee of the Post Office in order to be eligible.

Mr Hollinrake did admit that the legislation is likely to clear the names of people who were guilty of a crime. However, he said this was a “price worth paying” in order to quash convictions for many innocent people.