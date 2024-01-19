Watch live: Fujitsu director grilled on Post Office scandal at inquiry

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Fujitsu’s European boss gives evidence to the Post Office Horizon IT inquiry on Friday, 19 January.

It will be the second time that Paul Patterson, the director of Fujitsu Services Ltd, faces a grilling on the scandal after appearing at the Business and Trade Committee on Tuesday.

Mr Patterson previously said the technology giant has a “moral obligation” to contribute to compensation for subpostmasters.

He also apologised to subpostmasters who had been wrongly convicted as a result of problems within the Horizon software and said there were “bugs and errors in the system”.

In phase four of the public inquiry today, questions will look at the action taken against subpostmasters – including civil and criminal proceedings and failures in investigations.

Mr Patterson’s evidence today comes after several Fujitsu witnesses – including security team managers and software developers – were quizzed on their roles when dealing with problems reported by subpostmasters, and subsequent prosecutions.

One Fujitsu manager, Peter Sewell, was grilled about a 2006 email in which he called subpostmaster Lee Castleton a “nasty chap” who will be “all out to rubbish” the company’s name ahead of legal proceedings which led to his bankruptcy.