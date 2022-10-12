Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Charities call on government to urgently increase number of free school meals

Feed the Future: Organisations partnering with The Independent’s Feed the Future campaign call for meals to be extended to all children in poverty

David Cohen
Campaigns Editor
Wednesday 12 October 2022 11:25
Comments
<p>’Children should be given the support they need to do well when they need it most’ </p>

’Children should be given the support they need to do well when they need it most’

(PA Archive)

Charity bosses have called on the government to act swiftly in extending free school meals to tackle the hunger crisis children face.

“We have to decide as a nation that it is wrong to make hungry children forage for food and that extending free school meals to all children in poverty is the right thing to do because one thing we know – hungry children cannot learn,” said Stephanie Slater, chief executive of School Food Matters. The organisation is one of the charities that – together with the Food Foundation – is backing the Feed the Future campaign calling for the prime minister to extend free school meals to all pupils in England whose parents are in receipt of universal credit.

Recommended

As the cost of living crises deepens, chief executives from a number of the organisations who have signed up to our campaign have spoken out about the need to help the 800,000 children in England who live in poverty but miss out on free school meals because their parents earn above the threshold of £7,400 a year.

How to support our campaign

Write a letter to your MP – click here to send one quickly and simply

Please sign the petition by clicking here

Naomi Duncan, chief executive of Chefs in Schools, said: “Our chefs are seeing children come into school with no money and no food, who don’t meet the criteria for free school meals and yet are hungry and don’t know who to ask. We are calling for free school meal entitlement in England to be urgently extended. It’s unsustainable.

( )

“For 120 years, UK governments have recognised that hungry children cannot learn and together we have built a school lunch system that is admired around the world. We have evidence that a good school meal is associated with better attendance, behaviour, learning and health.

“Extending free school meal entitlement now would be a targeted, effective, cost of living support measure and a meaningful investment in children, who are this country's future.”

Recommended

Barbara Crowther, national co-ordinator of the Children’s Food Campaign for Sustain, said: “Tragically we are letting children down by perpetuating the draconian means-testing regime on school food. Let’s start by immediately expanding access to all children in poverty. We’re investing in the country’s future prosperity by investing in children.”

Christina Adane, spokesperson for Bite Back 2030 said: "The government has an opportunity to make the system fairer. Children should be given the support they need to do well when they need it most."

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in