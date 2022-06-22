Student gives birth in toilet while preparing for night out

A university student “thought she was dreaming” when she went to the toilet before a night out, but then gave birth.

Jess Davis, who turned 20 the day after her surprise delivery, had no idea she was pregnant and thought her abdominal pains were due to her period.

The history and politics student from Bristol had no obvious pregnancy symptoms and did not have a baby bump.

Ms Davis is now getting used to motherhood after welcoming her son, Freddie Oliver Davis, into the world on 11 June, 2022 at 4.45pm. He weighed 5lbs 5oz.

The new mother, who is currently in her second year at the University of Southampton, said: “My periods have always been irregular, so I didn’t really notice.”

She added: “I sometimes felt nausea, but I had started taking a new prescription so I just put it down to my new medication.

“When he was born it was the biggest shock of my life - I thought I was dreaming at first.

“I didn’t realise what had happened until I heard him cry.

“It suddenly hit me that I really need to grow up now.

“It took a little while to get over the initial shock and adjust and bond with him, but now I’m over the moon.

“He is the most chilled baby ever. He’s known as the quiet baby on the ward.”

Jess Davis, 12 days before giving birth (Jess Davis / SWNS)

When Ms Davis woke up in severe pain in June 2022 she assumed it was the start of her period and walked to her local Asda to buy a hot water bottle.

She said: “I could barely walk and couldn’t even lie down on my bed when I got home.

“I was supposed to be having a house party that night for my birthday the next day, so I had a shower and a bath to try and make myself feel better, but the pain just got worse and worse.”

Ms Davis said she suddenly felt an overwhelming need to go to the toilet, so sat down and started to push.

“At no point did I think I was giving birth – I just knew I needed to push,” she explained. “At one point I felt tearing, but I didn’t know what it was.

“I just knew I needed to get it out. Hearing him cry and realising what had actually happened was just so surreal.”

Unsure what to do, Ms Davis, who was home alone, rang her best friend Liv King, 20 – the inspiration behind Freddie’s middle name.

Despite initially thinking that her friend was pulling an elaborate excuse to get out of the upcoming night out, Ms King advised her to call an ambulance after Ms Davis sent a photo of her newborn son.

Ms Davis was taken to Princess Anne Hospital, Southampton, where Freddie was rushed away to be put in an incubator.

The doctors believe he was born at 35 weeks’ gestation, but despite his dramatic entrance, he and his mother are recovering well.

The news of Freddie’s arrival was broken to Ms Davis’s mother by Ms King, who phoned her and asked: “Are you sitting down?”

Fortunately, Ms Davis’s mother was supportive and is excited to become a grandmother.

“My mum is the best person in the world, she’s been so supportive and she’s over the moon to be a grandma,” Ms Davis said.

“Being a mum is a huge life change, but it feels natural.

“The love I have for Freddie is hard to explain, but it’s incredible.

“I just think about him all the time.

“I’m transferring to a local uni to continue my studies. I’ll be closer to home which makes childcare easier.”

She added: “I’m looking forward to watching him grow up and be there for him every step of the way.”

