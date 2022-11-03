Jump to content

Concerns pregnant women blocked from receiving healthcare while ‘illegally detained’ at Manston

‘Poor healthcare and the stress of detention is particularly dangerous for pregnant women and can have life-long consequences for both the mother and child,’ Women’s Equality Party leader says

Maya Oppenheim
Women’s Correspondent
Thursday 03 November 2022 11:17
<p>Campaigners have raised concerns pregnant women are detained for far longer than the 72-hour legal limit </p>

Campaigners have raised concerns pregnant women are detained for far longer than the 72-hour legal limit

(PA)

Fears have been raised that pregnant women are being blocked from accessing healthcare and support while being “illegally detained” at Manston detention centre.

It comes after migrants detained at the Kent processing site branded the environment akin to a “prison” as they pleaded for help.

While a young girl held at Manston threw a letter inside a bottle over the perimeter fence to a PA news agency photographer on Wednesday afternoon claiming pregnant women and sick detainees were living there.

Campaigners have raised concerns pregnant women are detained for far longer than the 72-hour legal limit and are not being provided with healthcare or support.

Mandu Reid, leader of the Women’s Equality Party, made an urgent plea for Suella Braverman, the home secretary, to immediately say whether pregnant women have been illegally detained there for longer than the legal cut-off point.

She added: “The home secretary urgently needs to clarify whether pregnant women are being unlawfully detained at Manston in breach of their human rights.

“The detention of pregnant women is traumatic and completely unnecessary in the asylum process. Poor healthcare and the stress of detention is particularly dangerous for pregnant women and can have life-long consequences for both the mother and child.

“It’s despicable that this government appears so comfortable with the mistreatment of vulnerable women yet again, as we’ve seen in their dehumanising treatment of women in Yarl’s Wood.”

Ms Reid argued a “pattern of mistreatment and abandonment” is wielded “to deny migrant women their rights” as she warned this “must end now”.

Gemma Lousley, of Women for Refugee Women, said they are “extremely concerned to hear about pregnant women being detained” at the Kent site.

“Detention is incredibly distressing and traumatic in itself, and the unsanitary and unsafe conditions at Manston will only exacerbate the harmful impact on pregnant women who are being held there,” she added.

Ms Lousley noted their charity’s campaign work led the governemnt to roll out a time limit on the detention of pregnant women back in 2016.

She added: “Which they said would end their routine detention of pregnant women and ensure they are only detained in exceptional circumstances.

“They must not go back on this promise, which would cause further harm to women seeking safety. Detention is extremely cruel, re-traumatising and harmful. No-one seeking safety should be subjected to this treatment.”

The campaigner called for Manston to urgently be closed, with those “seeking asylum” to be provided with “care, protection” as well as being made “welcome in our communities”.

