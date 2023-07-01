Pride in London – live: Parade route, times and map as one million expected
This year’s theme is ‘Never March Alone’ in support of trans and non-binary allyship
More than one million people are expected at Saturday’s Pride in London parade, which will see about 600 LGBT+ groups take part.
It will mark 51 years since the first march for LGBT+ rights in the capital, in 1972.
This year, the parade begins at 12pm and runs from Hyde Park Corner, through Piccadilly Circus, down Haymarket and along Pall Mall to Trafalgar Square, culminating at Whitehall Place. Crowds are invited to watch from any of the designated public spaces along the route.
This year, The Independent is proud to be the exclusive media partner of Pride in London and will be taking part in the parade, which is led by mayor Sadiq Khan.
Rita Ora and Adam Lambert will be among those performing at the main stage on Trafalgar Square.
A detailed map of the parade route and key locations can be found here.
Hoax device wrapped in Pride flag found in Northern Ireland
Police in Northern Ireland say they are treating a hoax device as a hate crime after it was left wrapped in a Pride flag.
The device was left at the home of an Alliance Party councillor in Co Antrim, Northern Ireland,
The party said there was also a security alert at the home of another former party representative.
It was found at Hopefield Grove in Portrush on Thursday evening and people had to leave their homes for several hours during the investigation.
“We will not be deterred in standing up for an inclusive society,” said Alliance MP Stephen Farry.
Hoax devices wrapped in Pride flags left at home of Alliance representatives
Police said they are treating the incident as a hate crime.
Refugees joining Pride parade
The chair of a refugee group who is fundraising for her members to attend a Pride parade said the march will be a “confidence-boosting experience” to “affirm and celebrate” asylum seekers of the LGBT+ community.
Sarah Cope, chair of Queer Refugees Unite, which is a support group for LGBT+ people seeking asylum in the UK, has set up a Go Fund Me to raise money to take 40 of its members to celebrate Pride at the Pride in London parade.
Ms Cope said the experience “can’t be overstated” as it will allow LGBT+ refugees to take part in the parade, particularly as many cannot afford to attend the event, and spoke of the significance of the trip.
Pride Parade will affirm and celebrate LGBTQ+ asylum seekers, says charity chair
Sarah Cope, chair of Queer Refugees Unite, has raised money for her members to attend London Pride Parade to celebrate LGBT+ asylum seekers
‘I was petrified to return’ to Jamaica
Ex-professional swimmer Michael Gunning speaks to Emma Henderson about being gay while swimming for Jamaica as an anti-LGBT country, how Tom Daley helped him come out and how his work is helping support equal rights around the world.
‘If they knew about my sexuality, I don’t think they’d have encouraged me to swim’
Ex-professonial swimmer Michael Gunning speaks to Emma Henderson about being gay while swimming for Jamaica as an anti-LGBT country, how Tom Daley helped him come out and how his work is helping support equal rights around the world
Parade route and where to watch
Take a look at this interactive map for this year’s parade route, which is shown in purple. Attendees wanting to watch the parade have been asked to use any of the designated public spaces along the route.
Pride in London 2023: Parade route and where to watch
Event set to be bigger than ever, organisers say
‘An act of protest’
For many in the LGBT+ community, 2023 has felt like a big step backwards for the rights. Emma Henderson speaks to some those marching at Pride in London to find out why this year’s event is more important than ever.
‘An act of protest’: Pride marchers on why support is needed once more
Following on from last year’s 50th anniversary of Pride and its celebrations , 2023 feels like it’s been a big step backwards for the rights of the LGBT+ community. Emma Henderson speaks to some those marching to find out why this year’s event is more important than ever
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies