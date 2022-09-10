Jump to content
Prince Andrew arrives at Crathie Kirk for service paying tribute to Queen

The public is being cleared out from Balmoral gates as the royal family is expected to arrive shortly to look at flowers left by mourners

Joe Middleton
Saturday 10 September 2022 14:35
Penny Mordaunt confirms day of Queen's funeral will be bank holiday

Prince Andrew has been seen arriving at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral for a service paying tribute to Queen alongside other Royal Family members.

A convoy of cars were seen leaving Balmoral and Princess Anne, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie and Zara Tindall are thought to be on their way to the service.

The public is being cleared out from Balmoral gates, our reporter Holly Bancroftwho is on the scene at Balmoral has reported.

The royal family is expected to arrive shortly to look at flowers left by mourners after going to the nearby service.

The public is filing up the barriers in anticipation of the royals arriving.

Prime minister Liz Truss has led MPs in swearing an oath of allegiance to King Charles III in the House of Commons today.

A convoy of cars were seen leaving Balmoral

(Reuters)

It follows the monarch’s proclamation as the King at the accession council ceremony this morning.

Prime ministers of the past stood among members of the privy council watching history unfold as the King made his proclamation as the nation’s new monarch.

In his speech, His Majesty vowed to follow the “inspiring example” of his mother Elizabeth II in fulfilling his duties as head of state.

Standing before the royal throne in the palace’s Throne Room, the King spoke of the “irreparable loss” to himself, his family, the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the whole world represented by the death of his mother.

Princess Anne, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie and Zara Tindall are thought to be on their way to the service

(Reuters)

“It is the greatest consolation to me to know the sympathy expressed by so many to me, my sister and brothers,” he said.

It was also announced that the day of the Queen’s state funeral is to be a bank holiday.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday, 8 September at the age of 96.

A statement from Buckingham Palace on Thursday read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

