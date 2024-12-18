Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Prince Andrew was persuaded by Sarah Ferguson not to join the royal family at Sandringham on Christmas Day, sparing the Windsors further embarrassment amid allegations of his close friendship with an alleged Chinese spy.

The Duke of York is at the centre of fresh controversy after Yang Tengbo, one of his former confidants, was barred from the UK for “covert and deceptive activity”.

The Chinese businessman, named on Monday after a judge lifted a court order, is said to have leveraged his friendship with Andrew to gain access to Buckingham Palace and secure meetings with former prime ministers David Cameron and Theresa May.

In the wake of the revelations, the duke had faced calls to withdraw from a Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace on Thursday and to avoid appearing with the royal family at Sandringham next week.

It is understood that his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York, convinced him to step away from the celebrations, giving up her own chance to return to Sandringham for Christmas again having spent many years spent out of the royal fold.

open image in gallery Prince Andrew leaves after attending the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in 2022 ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

She is believed to have come to the royal family’s rescue after King Charles and Queen Camilla privately urged Andrew to “see sense” and withdraw from next week’s public gathering, as the spy controversy continues to escalate.

The decision for the pair to stay put at the Royal Lodge is thought to have been made easier by Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s plans to spend Christmas with their respective in-laws this year for the first time.

Fergie made return to the royal fold last December, joining the family for their annual Christmas Day walkabout for the first time in 30 years – a significant moment after her high-profile divorce from Andrew in 1996.

Her attendance marked a departure from decades of exclusion following the infamous 1992 “toe-sucking” furore, which led Prince Philip to bar Beatrice and Eugenie’s mother from the royal occasion.

But last year, Charles softened his stance, inviting the Duchess to join the family at Sandringham for the first time in decades, though she did not accompany them to church.

open image in gallery Andrew with Yang Tengbo, who is barred from the UK ( YouTube/PitchAtPalace )

The duke, meanwhile, has been drawn into court proceedings surrounding the alleged spy, whose appeal against exclusion from the UK was dismissed by a specialist tribunal last Thursday.

Yang, a director of a Chinese investment consultancy firm, was barred from Britain in 2023 after authorities deemed he posed a likely threat to national security.

open image in gallery Andrew walks with his brother Charles at the head of the royal family on the way to Church on Christmas Day ( PA Archive )

At a hearing in July, the tribunal was told that an adviser to Prince Andrew claimed he could act on the Duke’s behalf when engaging with potential investors in China. Yang, who was reportedly invited to the Duke’s birthday party in 2020, denied any wrongdoing, stating: “The widespread description of me as a ‘spy’ is entirely untrue.”

The case only became public after Yang challenged his exclusion at the Special Immigration Appeals Commission.

On Friday, a statement from the Duke’s office said: “The Duke of York followed advice from His Majesty’s Government and ceased all contact with the individual after concerns were raised. The Duke met the individual through official channels with nothing of a sensitive nature ever discussed. He is unable to comment further on matters relating to national security.”

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.