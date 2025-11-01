Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor may lose out on most of his hefty compensation claim after his exit from Royal Lodge.

The King’s brother, who is set to be evicted from the Windsor mansion after he was stripped of his royal titles earlier this week, is reportedly due to receive a six-figure sum after surrendering his lease.

But sources have told The Telegraph his now-former home is in dire need of repairs and maintenance – and that Andrew may end up out of pocket if costs are deducted from his package.

open image in gallery Andrew is set to leave Royal Lodge ‘as soon as practicable’ ( REUTERS )

Andrew has come under fire over the last two weeks after it emerged he had paid a “peppercorn rent” on the property for decades. The former prince is facing scrutiny from the public and his own family over his ties to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein after the release of Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir.

In Andrew’s lease at Royal Lodge, it was agreed he would be paid a “compensatory sum” if he were to move out of the 30-room mansion before 2078. The sum decreases by £185,865 a year until 2028 meaning by moving now, he would have been entitled to £558,000 from the Crown Estate.

However, sources have admitted a “lot of work needs to be done” to Royal Lodge, which Andrew was bound to maintain under the terms of his lease. One source told The Telegraph this could impact the compensation Andrew receives.

The flat roof to the main structure is said to be in danger of collapse, according to the paper. Other pictures obtained by The Telegraph show crumbling walls and peeling paintwork on the exterior of the property.

open image in gallery Sarah Ferguson will also leave Royal Lodge ( Alan Hunt/Geograph )

If these costs are deemed to exceed £558,000, Andrew could actually end up out of pocket, rather than in receipt of a significant payout. He is set to be propped up financially by the King’s private finances as he has no known source of income beyond a modest pension from his 22-year Royal Navy career.

Buckingham Palace has said Andrew will move to Sandringham estate “as soon as practicable” - although it is thought this could mean not until after Christmas in a bid to avoid an awkward encounter with the rest of the family.

Sandringham’s vast surrounding estate includes 16,000 acres of farmland, 3,500 acres of woodland and 150 properties. It is not yet clear where exactly Andrew will live.

His ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, will also move out of the Royal Lodge and will sort her own living arrangements.