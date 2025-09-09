Royal family live: Prince Harry speaks about ‘challenging’ sibling relationships amid Charles reunion rumours
The Duke of Sussex met WellChild award winners on his first trip to the UK in five months
Prince Harry spoke about “challenging” sibling relationships as he met WellChild award winners on his first trip to the UK in five months.
The Duke of Sussex joked and laughed with unwell young people ahead of the awards ceremony to celebrate their achievements.
He asked 17-year-old Declan Bitmead - winner of the inspirational young person 15 to 18 years award - about family life and whether he had a sibling. The teenager replied that he had a younger brother.
The duke asked: "Does he drive you mad?" to which Declan replied: "No, we get on fine."
Harry quipped with a smile: "You know what - siblings,” adding, “You're at the same school, that sometimes makes it more challenging.”
It comes following speculation about whether the Duke will see his father, the King, during his visit, with the pair not having met face-to-face in over a year and a half.
The duke is not expected to reunite with his estranged brother, the Prince of Wales, as the two siblings paid their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth on the third anniversary of her death just miles apart.
Harry pays private respects at late Queen’s tomb after arriving in UK
The Duke of Sussex has laid a wreath and flowers in memory of his grandmother, the late Queen, on the third anniversary of her death.
The Duke arrived in the UK on Monday and travelled to the late Queen’s tomb in the King George VI Memorial Chapel within Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel, a spokesperson for the Sussexes said.
He laid a wreath and flowers and privately paid his respects.
What is Harry doing in the UK?
Prince Harry has returned to the UK for the first time in five months for a series of engagements.
After arriving on Monday, the Duke of Sussex paid his respects to the late Queen privately on the third anniversary of her death.
On Monday evening Harry attended the WellChild awards ceremony in London in his role as the charity’s patron, a position he has held for more than 15 years.
He is then expected to travel to a community recording studio in Nottingham on Tuesday.
Visit comes after aides pictured meeting
Prince Harry’s visit comes after senior aides to the King and Harry were pictured together in London this July.
The new team handling Harry and Meghan’s communications, headed by Los Angeles-based Meredith Maines, was seen on the balcony of a private members' club in London speaking with Tobyn Andreae, the king’s press representative.
It was reported to be an initial step towards opening channels of communication between the two sides.
Harry to visit Community Recording Studio in Nottingham
Harry is due to revisit the Community Recording Studio (CRS) in Nottingham’s St Ann’s area on Tuesday.
Harry last visited the CRS to mark World Mental Health Day in October 2019, just two months before he and the Duchess of Sussex announced they were stepping down as senior working royals and moving to North America.
He is planning to hold a private briefing with Children in Need, the Police and Crime Commission, the CRS and community outreach group Epic Partners in Nottingham, stage informal catch-ups with some of the young people he met before, and watch performances from CRS artists and make a short speech.
Will Harry reunite with his family?
It is not known whether the duke, who is estranged from his brother, the Prince of Wales, and has a troubled relationship with his father, the King, will stage a reunion during his UK stay.
The King, who is currently at Balmoral in Aberdeenshire, and the Queen have no public engagements planned for this week.
Harry and Charles last met face-to-face more than a year and a half ago when the duke made a transatlantic dash to see the monarch in February 2024 after hearing of his cancer diagnosis.
They spent just over 30 minutes together before the King left to recuperate in Sandringham.
