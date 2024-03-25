Princess Diana’s royal butler Paul Burrell has said “life is tough and he worries” for Prince William following his wife’s cancer diagnosis.

The Princess of Wales announced she had cancer in an emotional video message to the public on Friday (22 March).

Kate’s diagnosis comes as King Charles also undergoes treatment for cancer.

Mr Burrell revealed he is still in contact with Prince William during an interview with GB News and said he cares deeply for him and Prince Harry.