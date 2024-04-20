✕ Close Prince Harry makes surprise appearance from California for his sustainable travel firm

Prince Harry has won the latest round in his court case against the publisher of the Sun newspaper, after a High Court judge rejected an application to delay the trial.

In the latest ruling, judge dismissed NGN’s request to push back the trial listed for next January, saying it would be “unsatisfactory” to delay proceedings to instead hold a narrower preliminary trial to decide if cases had been brought too late.

The Duke of Sussex alleges he was targeted by journalists and private investigators working for NGN, which also published the now-defunct News Of The World.

It comes just two days after actor Hugh Grant revealed he had settled his case against the tabloid’s publisher due to the risk of running a £10m legal cost if the case went to trial.

David Sherborne, Harry’s lawyer, said that the former working royal is subject to the same issues and that the offers made make it “impossible for them to go ahead”.

In a statement on X, Mr Grant said he had not wanted to accept the money from the Rupert Murdoch owned group, but was warned that if awarded damages “even a penny less” than the settlement offer, he would be forced to pay the legal costs of both sides.