Prince Harry has won the latest round in his court case against the publisher of the Sun newspaper, after a High Court judge rejected an application to delay the trial.
In the latest ruling, judge dismissed NGN’s request to push back the trial listed for next January, saying it would be “unsatisfactory” to delay proceedings to instead hold a narrower preliminary trial to decide if cases had been brought too late.
The Duke of Sussex alleges he was targeted by journalists and private investigators working for NGN, which also published the now-defunct News Of The World.
It comes just two days after actor Hugh Grant revealed he had settled his case against the tabloid’s publisher due to the risk of running a £10m legal cost if the case went to trial.
David Sherborne, Harry’s lawyer, said that the former working royal is subject to the same issues and that the offers made make it “impossible for them to go ahead”.
In a statement on X, Mr Grant said he had not wanted to accept the money from the Rupert Murdoch owned group, but was warned that if awarded damages “even a penny less” than the settlement offer, he would be forced to pay the legal costs of both sides.
Prince Harry makes surprise appearance from California for his sustainable travel firm
Prince Harry in legal setback about security protection in UK
Prince Harry’s fight for police protection in the U.K. received another setback on Monday, when a judge rejected his request to appeal an earlier ruling upholding a government panel’s decision to limit his access to publicly funded security after giving up his status as a working member of the royal family.
The long-running legal battle began more than four years ago when Harry challenged the panel’s decision, arguing that he and his family still needed an armed security detail because of hostility directed toward him and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, on social media and relentless hounding by the news media.
But High Court Judge Peter Lane ruled in February that the panel’s decision, which provides for “bespoke” security on an as-needed basis, wasn’t unlawful, irrational or unjustified.
Why was Hugh Grant ‘at risk of £10m in costs’ in case against The Sun publisher?
Hugh Grant has said he settled his High Court claim against The Sun newspaper’s publisher due to the risk of facing a £10 million legal bill if his case went to trial.
In a series of posts on X on Wednesday, the actor said he had been offered an “enormous sum of money” by News Group Newspapers (NGN) to settle his claim over allegations of unlawful information gathering.
The Notting Hill star said that, while he did not wish to settle his case, “the rules around civil litigation mean that if I proceed to trial and the court awards me damages that are even a penny less than the settlement offer, I would have to pay the legal costs of both sides”.
Why is Prince Harry taking the British media to court?
The Duke’s hatred of the British tabloids is well-documented, and he has repeatedly blamed the paparazzi for the role they played in his mother’s death in 1997.
He has previously described it as his “life’s work” to change the British “media landscape”, and said media intrusion was one of the reasons why he and his wife stepped back from the Royal Family.
In a statement read by his lawyer David Sherborne outside court after the remaining parts of his phone hacking claim against MGN were settled, he said: “Everything we said was happening at Mirror Group was in fact happening, and indeed far worse as the court ruled in its extremely damning judgment.
“As I said back in December, our mission continues. I believe in the positive change it will bring for all of us. It is the very reason why I started this, and why I will continue to see it through to the end.”
The Americanisation of Prince Harry is almost complete
It appears as though it’s finally time for the UK to bid a (not entirely) fond farewell to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.
For those of us who thought he’d already become resident in the United States of America, the “news” is that he’s actually backdated his official residency there to the date on which his dad turfed him out of Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor estate, a substantial property which was basically a rarely used second home.
So, it’s really what we press people call a further “snub” to his father, mother-in-law, brother and sister-in-law – and, indeed, a further sign that he’s gone to California for good. No doubt he’ll soon enough acquire a west coast accent to go with his easy-living, glamorous surroundings, and become more and more estranged from his family and his homeland.
Full statement from NGN
A spokesperson for NGN said earlier this week: “In 2011, an unreserved apology was made by NGN to victims of voicemail interception by the News Of The World. Since then, NGN has been paying financial damages to those with proper claims.
“As we reach the tail end of litigation, NGN is drawing a line under disputed matters, some of which date back more than 20 years ago. In some cases, it has made commercial sense for both parties to come to a settlement agreement before trial to bring a resolution to the matter.
“There are a number of disputed claims still going through the civil courts, some of which seek to involve The Sun. The Sun does not accept liability or make any admissions to the allegations.
“A judge recently ruled that parts of Mr Grant’s claim were out of time and we have reached agreement to settle the remainder of the case.
“This has been done without admission of liability. It is in both parties’ financial interests not to progress to a costly trial.”
All of Prince Harry’s ongoing legal battles explained from phone hacking to personal security
The Duke of Sussex has won his latest legal skirmish in his battle against the Sun publisher, after the High Court rejected delaying a trial that has been scheduled for next January.
Prince Harry alleges he was targeted by journalists and private investigators working for News Group Newspapers (NGN) over the course of nearly two decades.
Despite a judge rejecting the publisher’s application to hold a preliminary trial, the royal may be forced to settle his claims because of the risks of high legal costs.
It comes just days after the 39-year-old prince lost his latest round in his case against the Home Office, after he was denied an initial attempt to appeal against a High Court decision which supported a reduction in his personal security arrangements.
Hugh Grant says he got 'enormous sum' to settle suit alleging illegal snooping by The Sun tabloid
Hugh Grant received “an enormous sum of money” to settle a lawsuit accusing The Sun tabloid of unlawfully tapping his phone, bugging his car and breaking into his home to snoop on him, the actor said Wednesday after the agreement was announced in court.
Grant, who along with Prince Harry had sued News Group Newspapers, said he settled reluctantly because he could have been stuck with a huge legal bill even if he prevailed at trial. Under civil court rules, he would have had to pay legal fees to both sides if he was awarded a penny less than the settlement offer.
“As is common with entirely innocent people, they are offering me an enormous sum of money to keep this matter out of court,” Grant said on the social media platform X. “Even if every allegation is proven in court, I would still be liable for something approaching 10 million pounds ($12.4 million) in costs. I’m afraid I am shying at that fence.”
Prince Harry ‘faces legal bill of £1 million’ after High Court security battle over his security
Prince Harry is facing an estimated legal bill of around £1m after losing a High Court challenge against the government over taxpayer-funded security while he is in the UK.
The Duke of Sussex had taken the Home Office to court after it cut spending on his personal security, with the 39-year-old claiming the decision, made in 2020, could put him at risk.
But retired High Court judge Sir Peter Lane rejected the prince’s case in a ruling and has since ordered that the duke pay 90 per cent of the Home Office’s legal costs.
Full story: Sun publisher loses bid to push back full trial of legal challenges
The publisher of The Sun has lost a bid to push back a potential full High Court trial of unlawful information gathering claims brought by the Duke of Sussex and others.
Harry, 39, alleges he was targeted by journalists and private investigators working for News Group Newspapers (NGN).
He is among 42 existing cases against the publisher, with a full trial of some of the claims, which could include the duke, due to take place in January next year.
